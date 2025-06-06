Friday, June 06, 2025 | 07:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'India, Canada to work with renewed vigour': PM Modi to attend G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the G7 Summit in Canada and meet newly elected PM Mark Carney, expressing hope for stronger India-Canada ties built on mutual respect and shared interests

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday confirmed that he will take part in the G7 Summit later this month in Canada. He expressed his eagerness to meet Canada’s newly-elected Prime Minister Mark Carney.
 
During a phone call, Carney extended an invitation to PM Modi to attend the summit in Kananaskis. PM Modi thanked him for the invitation and shared details of the conversation on social media.
 
Taking to X, PM Modi said, "As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit." 
 

PM Modi also congratulated Carney on his recent electoral victory. 

India-Canada relations: A chance for reset under PM Carney

India-Canada ties have remained tense following the controversy surrounding the assassination of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Sikh separatist groups had previously urged the Carney administration to avoid inviting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G7 Summit, citing what they called India’s lack of cooperation in the investigation into Nijjar’s killing.
 
Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had alleged that the Indian government was behind the murder but failed to present any evidence to back his claims — a charge that New Delhi has consistently denied. This led to a diplomatic standoff, with both countries expelling senior diplomats amid worsening relations.
 
India has indicated a willingness to move forward under PM Carney, hoping he will handle the matter more responsibly than his predecessor. New Delhi has called on Ottawa to ensure the security of Indian diplomats and to act against extremist groups involved in anti-India campaigns.
 
A bilateral meeting on the margins of the G7 Summit could have offered both leaders an opportunity to signal a fresh start. While Carney has not publicly addressed the Nijjar case, he has expressed interest in leveraging trade to mend ties. “The India-Canada relationship is incredibly important,” he said, adding that issues could be resolved with “mutual respect”.
 
PM Modi and his Canadian counterpart have both indicated an intent to ease tensions. However, Carney maintains that Canada is not responsible for the deterioration of ties.
 
Bilateral relations hit a low point in 2023 when Trudeau told the Canadian Parliament TV — without providing evidence — that “Indian agents” were linked to Nijjar’s killing. India dismissed the allegations, and Ottawa has not produced proof since.
 
In 2024, matters worsened when the Indian High Commissioner was labelled a "person of interest" in the case. India called the claim “ludicrous” and responded by pulling out its envoy and several diplomats while expelling six Canadian officials, including Acting High Commissioner Stewart Ross Wheeler.
 
Hopes for a diplomatic thaw emerged after Trudeau resigned and Carney won the April elections. Despite belonging to the same Liberal Party, Carney has struck a more measured tone and appears open to rebuilding ties with India. PM Modi’s invitation to the G7 is seen as a step in that direction — and a clear signal to Khalistani elements in Canada, who had opposed the move.
 

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

