Friday, June 06, 2025 | 08:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Jaishankar, Uzbekistan counterpart discuss ties in connectivity, trade

Jaishankar, Uzbekistan counterpart discuss ties in connectivity, trade

Uzbekistan FM Saidov stated that they signed the Programme of Cooperation between Foreign Ministries for 2025-2026

Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Uzbekistan counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov in Delhi. Image: X@DrSJaishankar

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 8:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Uzbekistan counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov in Delhi on Thursday and spoke about the common challenge of terrorism for our regions. The two leaders discussed cooperation in connectivity, investment, trade and energy sectors.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Pleased to meet @FM_Saidov of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Spoke about the common challenge of terrorism for our regions. Also discussed our cooperation in connectivity, investment, trade and energy sectors. Concluded a Program of Cooperation, reflective of our commitment to further our Strategic Partnership."

Saidov stated that they signed the Programme of Cooperation between Foreign Ministries for 2025-2026. He said that the discussions focused on advancing the ambitious goals set by the leaders of two nations to elevate bilateral trade and enrich dynamically expanding ties.

 

"It was a great pleasure to meet with my esteemed counterpart H.E. @DrSJaishankar, #India's External Affairs Minister. Our discussions reaffirmed the deep historical and cultural bonds between #Uzbekistan and #India, which have grown into a robust strategic partnership. During our meeting, we focused on advancing the ambitious goals set by our leaders to elevate bilateral trade and enrich dynamically expanding ties in all areas. We also signed the Programme of Cooperation between Foreign Ministries for 2025-2026," Saidov posted on X.

Bakhtiyor Saidov arrived in Delhi on Thursday to participate in the fourth edition of the India- Central Asia Dialogue, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal statedon Thursday.

Also Read

Jaishankar welcomes Turkmenistan's foreign minister remark on terrorism

Jaishankar welcomes Turkmenistan's foreign minister remark on terrorism

United Nations

India elected to UN's Economic and Social Council for 2026-28 term

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India, Australia ties see enormous growth, diversification: Jaishankar

multi party delegation

Multi-party delegation meets and receives feedback from S Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar with Paraguay foreign minister

Jaishankar, Paraguay FM sign MoU to set up Joint Commission Mechanism

In a post on X, Jaiswal noted that the Uzbekistan Foreign Minister will also participate in several bilateral meetings during the visit.

"Warm welcome to FM @FM_Saidov of the Republic of Uzbekistan. During his official visit to India, he will participate in the 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue and hold several bilateral meetings," Jaiswal posted on X.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will host the Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan for the 4th meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi on June 6, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the 3rd meeting of the Dialogue was hosted by India in New Delhi in December 2021.MEA underscored that India and Central Asia, in each other's 'Extended Neighbourhood', enjoy close and cordial contemporary diplomatic relations underpinned by millennia old cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Notably, the first India-Central Summit held virtually in January 2022 and the mechanism of India-Central Asia Dialogue, at the level of Foreign Ministers, have taken this relationship substantially forward.

As per the MEA statement, the Ministers at the fourth edition of the India - Central Asia Dialogue will discuss further strengthening of relations between India and Central Asian countries with particular focus on trade, connectivity, technology, and development cooperation.

They will also share perspectives on challenges to regional security and other regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The India-Central Asia Dialogue is a manifestation of mutual interest on the part of India and the Central Asian countries to forge even closer, wider and stronger partnership in a spirit of friendship, trust and mutual understanding.

More From This Section

Rafale, Aircraft

In a first, Rafale fuselage to be made in India under Tata-Dassault tie-up

Shashi Tharoor, JD Vance (Photo: X @ShashiTharoor)

Tharoor-led multi-party delegation holds wide-ranging talks with VP Vance

Dassault and Tata to locally manufacture Rafale Fuselages in India

Dassault and Tata to locally manufacture Rafale fuselages in Hyderabad

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

Multi-tier security set up in J&K ahead of PM Modi's visit on June 6

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Taranjit Singh, Taranjit

Pakistan is a front for China, US needs to be conscious: Ex-envoy Sandhu

Topics : S Jaishankar External Affairs Ministry Uzbekistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 8:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon