All-Party delegation to convey zero tolerance towards terror in Germany

All-Party delegation to convey zero tolerance towards terror in Germany

Ajit Gupte, Ambassador of India to Germany, welcomed the 9-member delegation. The delegation will convey India's united and resolute stand against terrorism

Ravi Shankar Prasad,Ravi Shankar

The delegation headed by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasadis one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan's links to terrorism. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Berlin
Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An all-party parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has reached Germany to convey India's united and resolute stand against terrorism.

The delegation arrived here on Thursday from Belgium.

Ajit Gupte, Ambassador of India to Germany, welcomed the 9-member delegation. The delegation will convey India's united and resolute stand against terrorism.

"Amb @AjitVGupte briefed the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Hon'ble MP Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, on arrival in Berlin," the Embassy of India in Berlin posted on X. 

"The discussions included an overview of India-Germany relations, with a focus on expanding Strategic Partnership & growing cooperation in trade & investment, defence, S&T and Mobility," it said.

 

Besides Prasad, the delegation comprises Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shia Sena), Gulam All Khatana (BJP), Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), M Thambidurai (AIADMIK), M J Akbar (BJP), and former diplomat Pankaj Saran.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan's links to terrorism. 

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

