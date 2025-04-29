Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi congratulates Canada's Mark Carney on Liberal Party's win

PM Modi congratulates Canada's Mark Carney on Liberal Party's win

Mark Carney's Liberal Party is projected to win the federal election after Monday's voting, marking a dramatic political comeback driven by US President Donald Trump's tariffs and annexation threats

Mark Carney

Mark Carney(Photo: Reuters)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Canadian leader Mark Carney on the electoral success of his Liberal Party, emphasising that India and Canada are bound by shared democratic values and "a steadfast commitment to the rule of law".
 
"Congratulations @MarkJCarney on your election as the Prime Minister of Canada and to the Liberal Party on their victory. India and Canada are bound by shared democratic values, a steadfast commitment to the rule of law, and vibrant people-to-people ties (sic)," PM Modi said in a post on X.
 
The Prime Minister said he was looking forward to "unlocking greater opportunities" for the people of the two nations.
 
 
Carney’s Liberal Party is projected to win the federal election after Monday's voting, marking a dramatic political comeback driven by US President Donald Trump’s tariffs and annexation threats.
 
Following the close of voting, the Liberals were projected to secure more seats in the 343-member Parliament than the Conservative Party, though it remained uncertain whether they had achieved a clear majority or would require support from smaller parties to govern and pass legislation.

Also Read

Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada and Liberal Party leader, delivers his victory speech after a stunning comeback in the national election

Liberals win Canada election amid Trump trade war, statehood threat

Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada and Liberal Party leader, delivers his victory speech after a stunning comeback in the national election

'Our old relationship of integration with US is now over': Canadian PM

Jagmeet Singh

Canada's NDP leader Jagmeet Singh resigns after crushing election defeat

Vancouver attack

Vehicle attack in Vancouver devastates vibrant, growing Filipino community

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney

Donald Trump's influence looms over Canada's poll as Liberals win

 
The relations between India and Canada have been tense since 2023 when Justin Trudeau, Carney's predecessor, accused India of its alleged involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. The incident led to diplomatic expulsions and a significant erosion of trust between New Delhi and Ottara.
 
Carney, who took over from Trudeau, has signalled a willingness to mend fences with India. In his campaign, Carney identified rebuilding ties with India as a priority.
 
"What Canada will be looking to do is to diversify our trading relationships with like-minded countries, and there are opportunities to rebuild the relationship with India. There needs to be a shared sense of values around that commercial relationship, and if I am Prime Minister, I look forward to the opportunity to build that," he had said.
 
A day before the election, Carney emphasised in an interview that the Canada-India relationship was "incredibly important".
 
"It's an incredibly important relationship on many levels—personal, economic, and strategic," said Carney.
 
Carney has yet to directly address the killing of Nijjar. He had noted that the "strains on the relationship" could be resolved through mutual respect.
 

More From This Section

goa travel

Environment dept issues stop-work notice to controversial project in Goa

Supreme Court, SC

Why interfere in academic affairs, leave it to experts: SC raps BCI

CCS meeting, Pahalgam attack, Indus

Union Cabinet to meet tomorrow for the first time since Pahalgam attack

Restaurant

CCPA pulls up 5 restaurants for charging service fee despite court ruling

Supreme Court, SC

'Nothing wrong in country using spyware': Supreme Court on Pegasus row

Topics : Narendra Modi Justin Trudeau Canada India Canada Row Mark Carney BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOAmbuja Cements Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOHPBOSE 12th ResultQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon