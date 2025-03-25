India, China could interfere in elections, claims Canadian spy agency

India and China are likely to interfere with Canada's general election slated to take place on April 28, while Pakistan and Russia have the potential to do so, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) claimed on Tuesday (IST), according to a CTV News report.
The remarks from Canada's spy agency come at a time when the nation is witnessing strained ties with both India and China. Vanessa Lloyd, deputy director at CSIS also warned that China could use tools enabled by artificial intelligence. Vanessa's remarks came at a press briefing on efforts to protect the integrity of the general election.
Under a 2019 protocol, a bureaucrats' panel has the authority to warn the public if it decides one or more incidents threaten the nation's ability to hold a free and fair vote. The bureaucrats' panel, also known as the "panel of five," includes the clerk of the Privy Council, the national security and intelligence advisor, the deputy attorney general, and the deputy ministers of public safety and foreign affairs.
The report further stated that the "panel of five" receives regular updates from the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections Task Force, chaired by Lloyd. The task force also includes representatives of the RCMP, Global Affairs Canada, and the Communications Security Establishment, Canada’s cyberspy agency.
Lloyd further added that most threat actors have likely adapted their tradecraft to hide their foreign interference activity, thereby making it even more difficult to detect. Further, in addition to using AI tools to interfere, Lloyd claimed that China is also highly likely to use social media to promote narratives that are favourable to its interests, particularly targeting Chinese ethnic, cultural, and religious minorities residing in Canada using deceptive means.