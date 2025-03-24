Monday, March 24, 2025 | 09:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US envoy discusses business opportunities with Bihar industries minister

US envoy discusses business opportunities with Bihar industries minister

According to a statement issued by the industries department, the envoy appreciated Bihar's development initiatives and investment-friendly environment

US India Trade

The US Consul General also met Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at the Raj Bhavan. | Representational

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The US Consul General, Kathy Giles-Diaz, on Monday met Bihar Industries minister Nitish Mishra and discussed various aspects in which investment, technology transfer and economic activities can be promoted between Bihar and the USA. 
According to a statement issued by the industries department, the envoy appreciated Bihar's development initiatives and investment-friendly environment. 
"The meeting focused on in-depth discussions regarding industrial investment, business opportunities, and advancements in education and skill development in Bihar... The minister reaffirmed her that Bihar is fully prepared to welcome investors".
This is the first visit of Kathy Giles-Diaz to Bihar. 
"She is leading the US Consulate in 11 states of eastern India. During the meeting, positive discussions were held on various aspects of the areas in which investment, technology transfer and economic activities can be promoted between Bihar and America. Detailed information was shared on the business opportunities for American companies in Bihar," the statement said.
 

Also Read

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Govt proposes to abolish Equalisation Levy on online advertisements

JD Vance, Vance, Usha Vance

Usha Vance set to visit Greenland as Trump revives US annexation ambitions

Donald Trump, Trump

Inside Trump's tariff play: 'Liberation day' to target key trade partners

Orlando Police Department, Tiffany diamond earrings

US police recover $769,500 Tiffany diamond earrings after man swallows them

Red Sea, US airstrike, airstrike, Houthis, Yemen

1 killed, many injured in US airstrikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen

Talks were also held in the context of the growing industrial environment and industry policies in Bihar. 
"The main objective of the meeting was to discuss the possibilities of business opportunities in Bihar for US companies. A detailed overview of the major schemes and industry policies being implemented by the Bihar government was part of the discussion," the statement said. 
The US Consul General also met Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at the Raj Bhavan. 

More From This Section

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

'Survival in today's battlespace.... about those who can adapt': CDS

INS Sunayna enters Port Victoria, Seychelles | Photo: X/ @PIB_India

Indian Navy to hold maiden exercise with 10 African nations in April

india us trade deal

US committed to 'productive, balanced' trade ties with India: Embassy

Sergey Lavrov, Sergey

Russia developing 'privileged strategic partnership' with India: Lavrov

Indian Navy

India to carry out mega naval exercise with African nations next month

Topics : United States Bihar us consulate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs LSG Toss TimeMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayMP Salary HikeDC vs LSG Live ScoreDelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon