Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India-China reached 'common understanding' on relations: Chinese Fin Min

India-China reached 'common understanding' on relations: Chinese Fin Min

Indian Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi discuss the handling of relations from a 'long-term perspective' says Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson

India china

India china(Photo: Shutterstock)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi reached “an important common understanding on improving and developing China-India relations” at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian. Speaking at an evening briefing on Thursday, Lin emphasised that the two nations are committed to strengthening both diplomatic and economic ties, signaling a shift toward closer cooperation between the Asian powers.
 
Lin said President Xi and PM Modi were aligned on a strategic and long-term vision for bilateral ties. “They agreed to view and handle China-India relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective,” Lin said, adding that this approach is aimed at “bringing bilateral relations back to the path of steady development as soon as possible.” 
 
The discussions, according to Lin, were framed by a shared aim to “enhance strategic mutual trust” and to prevent specific disagreements from disrupting the broader relationship.
 
The spokesperson added that both leaders see the advancement of ‘multipolarity in the world’, a move to diversify global power and influence, as a common objective. In addition, Xi and Modi committed to enhancing cooperation in various international forums, with a view to supporting the interests of developing nations.
 

India-China LAC disengagement

Lin’s remarks came just as India and China initiated a phased disengagement process along the disputed Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. As earlier reported by Business Standard, troops from both sides have begun withdrawing from contested zones at Depsang and Demchok, removing long-standing blockades as per a new agreement. 

More From This Section

India china, India, China

India, China begin troop disengagement in Ladakh; to complete by next week

India Canada

Only 5 extradition requests for terrorists resolved by Canada: Indian envoy

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

India-Bangladesh DG-level border talks scheduled for November postponed

Olaf Scholz, Olaf, Scholz, Modi, Narendra Modi

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz looking to fast-track FTA between India, EU

Lebanon, Israel, Lebanon-Israel flag

At least three 'journalists killed' in Israeli strike in Lebanon's Hasbaya

 
This agreement, formalised by India’s senior military commander early Monday morning, was announced later by India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. It allows for both Indian and Chinese patrolling along the LAC and introduces coordinated grazing rights for local communities in buffer zones.
 

India-China economic ties

India had adopted a cautious stance on Chinese investments following the 2020 border clash. However, recently External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar remarked that India remains “not closed to business” from China. However, Jaishankar clarified that conditions for investment must be carefully defined, indicating that only select sectors may be open for collaboration. 
 
This could potentially lead to the easing of restrictions that could encourage new investment flows, provided India’s concerns over security and market fairness are met. Lin also emphasised China’s openness to building economic bridges, aligning with India’s interest in strategically managed investment.

Also Read

Mercedes

Mercedes pledges cost cuts after earnings halve; blames weak China demand

India china, India, China

LIVE: Disengagement between India, China at Ladakh to be completed by Oct 28-29, says report

Trade, container

China may offer Taliban tariff-free trade to get closer to its resources

Li Qiang, Pham Minh Chinh, Pham, Pham Minh, Vietnam PM

Vietnam to work with Brics as PM Chinh meets with China, Russia leaders

Myanmar military, Myanmar forces

China shuts supply to rebels, backs Myanmar's falling junta in civil war

Topics : China India China relations BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon