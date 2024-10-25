Business Standard
Home / World News / China may offer Taliban tariff-free trade to get closer to its resources

China may offer Taliban tariff-free trade to get closer to its resources

Selling Afghanistan's lithium, copper and iron deposits to the world's biggest commodities buyer would help Taliban prop up their ailing economy, which United Nations says has 'basically collapsed'

Trade, container

Afghanistan exported $64 million worth of goods to China last year, according to Chinese customs data, close to 90 per cent of which was shelled pine nuts | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters BEIJING
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China will offer the Taliban tariff-free access to its vast construction, energy and consumer sectors, Beijing's envoy to Afghanistan said on Thursday, as the ailing resource-rich but diplomatically-isolated regime looks to build up its markets. 
Beijing has sought to develop its ties with the Taliban since they took control of Afghanistan in 2021, but like all governments has refrained from formally recognising the Islamic fundamentalist group's government amid international concern over its human rights record and those of women and girls. 
But the impoverished country could offer a wealth of coveted mineral resources to boost Beijing's supply chain security. 
And selling Afghanistan's lithium, copper and iron deposits to the world's biggest commodities buyer would help the Taliban prop up their ailing economy, which the United Nations says has "basically collapsed", and provide a much needed revenue stream as the country's overseas central bank reserves remain frozen. 
 
"China will offer Afghanistan zero-tariff treatment for 100 per cent tariff lines," Zhao Xing, Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan, wrote on his official X account late on Thursday, above a photo of him meeting acting deputy prime minister Abdul Kabir. 
Afghanistan exported $64 million worth of goods to China last year, according to Chinese customs data, close to 90 per cent of which was shelled pine nuts, but the Taliban government has said it is determined to find foreign investors willing to help it diversify its economy and profit from its minerals wealth. 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Europe seeks to underpin sanctions on Russia, fearing Trump overhaul

google, google logo

Google under probe over allegations of censoring conservative speech

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

UK PM Starmer says owners of shares don't count as 'working people'

Former Malaysia PM Najib Razak

Jailed Malaysia former PM Najib apologises for mishandling of 1MDB scandal

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Progressives warn Harris must change closing message as election looms

The country exported no commodities to China last year, the data shows, but Zhao has regularly posted photos of him meeting Taliban officials responsible for mining, petroleum, trade and regional connectivity since his appointment last September. 
Several Chinese companies operate in Afghanistan, including the Metallurgical Corp of China Ltd, which has held talks with the Taliban administration over plans for a potentially huge copper mine, and was highlighted in an August feature in Chinese state media on Chinese companies rebuilding Afghanistan. 
Chinese President Xi Jinping at a Beijing summit for more than 50 African leaders in September announced that from Dec 1 goods entering his country's $19 trillion economy from "the least developed countries that have diplomatic relations with China" would not be subject to import duties, without giving details. 
The policy was then repeated on Wednesday by vice commerce minister Tang Wenhong at a press conference in Beijing on the preparations for upcoming China's annual flagship import expo. 
The Afghanistan embassy in Beijing did not respond to a request for comment. 
Last October, Afghanistan's acting commerce minister told Reuters the Taliban wanted to formally join Xi's flagship "Belt and Road" infrastructure initiative. 
Kabul has also asked China to allow it to be a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a $62 billion connectivity project connecting China's resource-rich Xinjiang region to Pakistan's Arabian Sea port of Gwadar. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: Germany to increase visas for skilled Indian workforce from 20,000 to 90,000, says PM Modi

Li Qiang, Pham Minh Chinh, Pham, Pham Minh, Vietnam PM

Vietnam to work with Brics as PM Chinh meets with China, Russia leaders

Myanmar military, Myanmar forces

China shuts supply to rebels, backs Myanmar's falling junta in civil war

Donald Trump, Trump

China plays nice with US partners ahead of possible Donald Trump return

Tim Cook

Apple CEO Cook says company to increase investment in China: State media

Topics : Taliban China Afghanistan Trade exports Chinese investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon