India's renewable energy capacity rises 17% to 227 CW in May: Joshi

Pralhad Joshi, Pralhad

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

India's total renewable energy capacity grew 17.13 per cent year-on-year to 226.74 gigawatts (GW) in May, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

"India's #RenewableEnergy sector has witnessed unprecedented growth under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. From solar to wind energy, our nation is paving the way for a brighter and more sustainable future!," the Minister for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said in a post on X.

The renewable energy capacity has surged 17.13 per cent year-on-year to 226.74 GW in May from 193.58 GW in the same month last year, as per the data shared by the minister in his post.

 

Of the total, solar power capacity expanded 31.49 per cent to 110.83 GW from 84.28 GW in May 2024.

Wind capacity witnessed a rise of 10.49 per cent to 51.29 GW against 46.42 GW last year.

In a separate post, Joshi said clean energy is shaping India's journey of progress and pride.

"Guided by @narendramodi ji's leadership, it has become a powerful force driving sustainability and self-reliance," he said.

Pralhad Joshi India renewable enrgy

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

