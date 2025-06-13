Friday, June 13, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jaishankar discusses ties, regional developments with Armenian counterpart

Jaishankar discusses ties, regional developments with Armenian counterpart

They reviewed the whole range of growing India-Armenia bilateral cooperation, including in the areas of political exchanges, trade, economic, connectivity, education, and culture

Image: X/@DrSJaishankar

Press Trust of India Marseille (France)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in France and discussed bilateral cooperation and regional developments.

Jaishankar is in France as part of a visit to Europe to boost bilateral ties and reaffirm India's policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism, especially in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

"Pleased to meet FM @AraratMirzoyan of Armenia in Marseille today. A useful discussion on our close cooperation and regional developments," Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting on Thursday.

Mirzoyan had visited India in March.

 

During the visit, they reviewed the whole range of growing India-Armenia bilateral cooperation, including in the areas of political exchanges, trade, economic, connectivity, education, culture, and people-to-people contacts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

