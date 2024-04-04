India distressed at escalating tensions in West Asia: Randhir Jaiswal

India on Thursday expressed concern over the deadly attack on Iranian diplomatic premises in Syrian capital Damascus three days back and said that it is distressed at the escalating tensions in West Asia and their potential to fuel further instability.

Following the April 1 attack, Iran accused Israel for the strike and vowed to respond to it.

Iranian media reported that seven Revolutionary Guards personnel, including two generals, were killed in the attack.

"We have noted with concern the attack on Iranian diplomatic premises in Syria on April 1. India is distressed at the escalating tensions in West Asia, and their potential to fuel further violence and instability," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"We urge all parties to avoid actions that go against commonly accepted principles and norms of international law," he said.

Jaiswal's remarks came in response to a query on the attack.

The strike came amid Israel's continuing military operations in Gaza.

Israel has been continuing its military offensive in Gaza as part of its retaliation to the unprecedented attack on Israeli cities by Hamas on October 7.

Hamas killed around 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped more than 220 others some of whom were released during a brief ceasefire.

Over 30,000 people have been killed in Gaza in the Israeli offensive, according to the Hamas-run authorities in Gaza.

India has been calling for de-escalation of the situation and creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations towards a two-state solution to the Palestine issue.