Business Standard

Saturday, February 15, 2025 | 08:39 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, France hold talks on disarmament, non-proliferation in Paris

India, France hold talks on disarmament, non-proliferation in Paris

The two sides discussed developments in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation relating to the nuclear, chemical, biological domains, as well as outer space security, MEA said

India-France, India France flag, India, France

Representative Image: Shutterstock

ANI Europe
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 8:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India and France held Bilateral Dialogue on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation in Paris on Friday and discussed developments in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation relating to the nuclear, chemical, biological domains, and outer space security, conventional weapons including Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the military domain and lethal autonomous weapons systems, and multilateral export control regimes.

For the meeting, the Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs), Ministry of External Affairs, while the French delegation was led by Guillaume Ollagnier, Director for Strategic Affairs, Security and Disarmament, France's Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs

 

In a press release, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "India-France Bilateral Dialogue on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation was held on February 14, 2025 in Paris, France. The two sides discussed developments in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation relating to the nuclear, chemical, biological domains, as well as outer space security, conventional weapons including AI in the military domain and Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems, and multilateral export control regimes."

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a three-day visit to France from February 10-12. PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit. They underlined their commitment to take concrete actions to ensure that the global AI sector can drive beneficial social, economic and environmental outcomes in the public interest.

This was Prime Minister Modi's sixth visit to France and follows Emmanuel Macron's visit to India in January 2024 as the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day of India.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi arrives in Delhi after concluding 'successful' visit to France, US

India-France, India France flag, India, France

India offers multi-barrel rocket system Pinaka to France amid growing ties

Modi, Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel

India, France sign pact on modular reactors, launch roadmap on AI

Modi, Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel

India, France to ensure standards governing AI reflect democratic values

Modi, Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel

PM Modi departs for key US trip after completing two-day France visit

PM Modi and President Macron held bilateral discussions on the entire gamut of the exceptionally strong and multifaceted bilateral cooperation and on global and regional matters, according to the India-France joint statement released on PM Modi's visit to France.

The two leaders also travelled to Marseille, where they jointly inaugurated India's Consulate General in Marseille and also visited the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor facility.

PM Modi and Macron launched an India-France Roadmap on Artificial Intelligence (AI), rooted in the philosophical convergence in their approaches focusing on the development of safe, open, secure and trustworthy artificial intelligence, according to the India-France joint statement.

PM Modi and French President reiterated the strategic significance of cyberspace and their wish to strengthen their coordination at the United Nations about the application of international law and the implementation of the framework for responsible State behaviour in cyberspace and need to address issues arising from the proliferation of malicious cyber tools and practices. The two leaders looked forward to the next India-France Strategic Cybersecurity and Cyberdiplomacy Dialogues to be held in 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumAircraft, Tejas, Tejas Mk1A Aircraft

Hindustan Aeronautics displays 'lack of urgency' on Mk1A fighter jet front

Premiumsteel, metal

Trump tariff shadow over metal industry's Rs 8.6 trillion capex push

New 10-year agreement seeks to deepen India-US defence strategic ties

New 10-year agreement seeks to deepen India-US defence strategic ties

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs security guarantees as Trump eyes war end: Zelenskyy to Vance

Will make 'wonderful' trade deal: Donald Trump as he meets PM Modi

Will make 'wonderful' trade deal: Donald Trump as he meets PM Modi

Topics : Narendra Modi India-France France Ministry of External Affairs Emmanuel Macron

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 8:37 AM IST

Explore News

IPL 2025 DateMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayWPL 2025 Gujarat Giants vs RCB LIVELatest News LIVEcbse board exam 2025 TodayChhaava box office collectionwhy stock market crash today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon