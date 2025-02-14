Business Standard

Ukraine needs security guarantees as Trump eyes war end: Zelenskyy to Vance

Zelenskyy made his remarks Friday during a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance. The two met at the Munich Security Conference

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Munich
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country wants security guarantees before any talks to end the Ukraine-Russia war.

Zelenskyy made his remarks Friday during a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance. The two met at the Munich Security Conference.

Many observers, particularly in Europe, are hoping Vance will shed at least some light on US President Donald Trump's ideas for a negotiated settlement to the war.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

