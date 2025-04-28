Monday, April 28, 2025 | 03:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India, France ink ₹64,000 cr pact to procure 26 Rafale Marine jets for Navy

Deliveries are expected to begin in around three and a half years and be completed in about six and a half years from now

A Rafale M fighter aircraft operating from the French Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier. Photo credit: Dassault Aviation

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

India on Monday signed the deal to purchase 26 Rafale Marine combat aircraft worth around ₹64,000 crore from France for the Indian Navy.
 
The contract signing follows the Cabinet Committee on Security’s approval earlier this month for the government-to-government agreement with France. 
 
Deliveries are expected to begin in around three and a half years and be completed in about six and a half years from now.
 

The contract covers 22 single-seater jets capable of operating from an aircraft carrier and four twin-seat trainers. Manufactured by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation, these fighters are slated to be deployed on INS Vikrant — India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier.
 
They will complement the Navy’s existing fleet of Russian-origin MiG-29K jets, which operate from the Navy’s two aircraft carriers — the other one being the older Russian-origin INS Vikramaditya. The MiG-29Ks have faced serviceability issues.
 
In addition to bolstering the Indian Navy’s air power, the agreement is also expected to enhance the Indian Air Force’s (IAFs) operational capabilities. The new Rafale Marine jets will contribute to the IAF’s “buddy-buddy” aerial refuelling system, enabling up to 10 Rafale aircraft to refuel one another mid-air, thereby significantly extending their operational range.
 
The IAF already operates 36 Rafale jets, acquired under a ₹60,000 crore inter-governmental agreement with France signed in September 2016. The first batch of Rafales arrived in Ambala in 2020, marking a new era in Indian air power.
 

Ageing fleet

 
Last month, Indian Air Force's Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said the IAF requires the induction of 35 to 40 fighter jets annually to address existing shortfalls and replace ageing fleets due for decommissioning within the next five to ten years. The IAF is currently operating only 31 active fighter squadrons—well below the sanctioned strength of 42—posing challenges to maintaining operational readiness.

Topics : Rafale Rafale deal BS Web Reports Defence acquisitions Dassault Aviation Fighter jet

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

