India clears ₹63,000 cr deal to buy 26 Rafale Marine jets from France

India has approved a major government-to-government agreement with France to procure 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets, government sources said. Valued at over ₹63,000 crore, the deal is expected to be signed shortly.
Under the agreement, the Indian Navy will receive 22 single-seat and four twin-seat aircraft. In July 2023, the Ministry of Defence gave the green light to acquire Rafale-M fighter jets from France, intended mainly for use on the Indian-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.
Deliveries of the 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets are expected to begin in approximately four years. The Indian Navy is likely to receive the initial batch by the end of 2029, with complete induction anticipated by 2031.
After induction, the jets will be deployed on India’s aircraft carriers—INS Vikramaditya and the indigenously built INS Vikrant—gradually phasing out the ageing MiG-29K fleet. Apart from the Rafale-M procurement, the agreement is also expected to bolster the Indian Air Force's capabilities. The new Rafale Marine jets will contribute to enhancing the IAF's "buddy-buddy" aerial refuelling system, allowing as many as 10 Rafale aircraft to refuel one another mid-air, thereby extending their operational reach considerably.
Air Force chief's concerns over aging fleet
The development comes at a time when Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has repeatedly flagged the IAF's aging fleet. Speaking at Speaking at the Chanakya Dialogues conclave last month, he said that IAF requires the induction of 35 to 40 fighter jets annually to address current shortfalls and to replace aging fleets scheduled for decommissioning within the next five to ten years.
According to the Air Chief Marshal, the IAF is currently operating with only 31 active fighter squadrons, well below the sanctioned strength of 42, which poses challenges to maintaining operational readiness. The IAF chief has also advocated for increased involvement of the private sector in defense aerospace manufacturing. Notably, Singh has publicly criticised state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for delays in delivering the Tejas Mk1A fighter jets. During the Aero India show in February, the Air Chief Marshal expressed his dissatisfaction to HAL officials, saying he had “no confidence” in the state-owned aerospace firm.
India's Rafale fighter jets
India's acquisition of Rafale fighter jets has been a significant development in the country's military modernisation. The first batch of these jets landed in Ambala in 2020, marking a new era in India's air power.
In 2016, India signed a €7.87 billion deal with Dassault Aviation for 36 Rafale fighter jets, which were delivered between 2019 and 2022. The first five Rafales arrived at Ambala Air Force Station in Haryana on July 29, 2020, after a 7,000-km journey from France. These jets were part of a larger plan to enhance the Indian Air Force's combat capabilities.
Rafale jets in Ambala
The arrival of the Rafales in Ambala was celebrated as a historic moment, marking the beginning of a new era in India's military history. The jets joined the No. 17 Squadron "Golden Arrows" and were later followed by the No. 101 "Falcons" Squadron at Hashimara Air Force Station. The Rafales are equipped with 13 India-specific enhancements, including radar modes and low-band jammers, tailored to optimise performance within the IAF's ecosystem.