India gets one of the most powerful non-nuclear bombs, 2x lethal than TNT

In a significant advancement for the army, the Indian Navy has successfully developed and certified a new explosive with a lethality 2.01 times greater than standard TNT (Trinitrotoluene), according to The Economic Times.

This high-performance explosive, developed by Solar Industries, is now among the most powerful non-nuclear explosives in the world. The newly formulated explosive, which has undergone extensive testing and certification by the Navy, has the potential to significantly enhance the destructive power of bombs, artillery shells, and warheads without adding extra weight, the report said.

The explosive also showed great promise for export, as military forces worldwide seek to increase the lethality of their existing weapon systems.

Named SEBEX 2, this explosive has been evaluated, tested, and certified by the Indian Navy under its Defence Export Promotion Scheme. “The development of the explosive will enhance the potency and efficiency of weapons and ammunition in use,” the financial daily reported citing officials, noting that final certifications were completed last week.

Explosive performance is gauged by TNT equivalence, with higher values indicating greater lethality. Currently, the most powerful conventional explosive used in India, specifically in the Brahmos warhead, has a TNT equivalence of about 1.50. Most conventional warheads worldwide have a TNT equivalence ranging from 1.25 to 1.30.

Developed by Economic Explosives Limited (EEL) under the Make in India initiative, this composition based on high-melting explosives (HMX) is expected to improve the lethality of warheads significantly, aerial bombs, artillery shells, and other munitions that rely on blast and fragmentation effects to damage targets, the business-daily noted. Additionally, EEL is working on another variant, expected to have an explosive power graded at 2.3 times that of TNT, which they anticipate will be ready within six months.

Furthermore, the Navy has also certified the company’s first thermobaric explosive, known as SITBEX 1, which has been used in recent conflicts to cause extensive battlefield damage, the report added. SITBEX 1 produces a prolonged blast duration with intense heat, making it ideal for destroying enemy bunkers, tunnels, and other fortified positions.

The third explosive certified by the Indian Navy is SIMEX 4, an insensitive munition that is safer to store, transport, and handle compared to standard explosives. This new formulation is much less likely to ignite accidentally, making it especially suitable for applications where safety is critical, such as in torpedo warheads stored in the confined spaces of submarines.