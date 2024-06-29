T20 World Cup 2024 prize money for winners, runners-up and semi-finalists





ALSO READ: IND vs SA LIVE SCORE UPDATE, T20 World Cup 2024 Final After gruelling 54 matches played over 28 days, across nine venues in the West Indies and the USA, the finale of the T20 World Cup 2024 is here, and the winners and runners-up will be decided between India and South Africa at the Kensington Oval Stadium on June 29.

How much prize money does the T20 World Cup 2024 winner get?

India/South Africa, the final match winner today, will get at least $2.45 million, which is Rs 19.95 crore as prize money.

What is the prize money for the T20 World Cup 2024 runner-up team?

The runner-up of T20 World Cup 2024, India/South Africa, will get at least $1.28 million, which amounts to Rs 10.64 crore.

What is the total prize money for ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

The total prize money for the World Cup has been set at a whopping $11.25 million, roughly equal to Rs 93 crore.

Comparison of Prize Money between various T20 World Cups





Here is the table with the prize money converted to rupees. For simplicity, an approximate conversion rate of $1 = Rs 82 is used:



ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP PRIZE MONEY (in rupees) YEAR WINNER PRIZE MONEY RUNNER-UP PRIZE MONEY 2007 India Rs 98.4 crore Pakistan Rs 49.2 crore 2009 Pakistan Rs 65.6 crore Sri Lanka Rs 32.8 crore 2010 England Rs 65.6 crore Australia Rs 32.8 crore 2012 West Indies Rs 90.2 crore Sri Lanka Rs 45.1 crore 2014 Sri Lanka Rs 90.2 crore India Rs 45.1 crore 2016 West Indies Rs 131.2 crore England Rs 65.6 crore 2021 Australia Rs 131.2 crore New Zealand Rs 65.6 crore 2022 England Rs 131.2 crore Pakistan Rs 65.6 crore



ICC MEN'S T20 WORLD CUP PRIZE MONEY YEAR WINNER PRIZE MONEY RUNNER-UP PRIZE MONEY 2007 India $1.2 million Pakistan $600,000 2009 Pakistan $800,000 Sri Lanka $400,000 2010 England $800,000 Australia $400,000 2012 West Indies $1.1 million Sri Lanka $550,000 2014 Sri Lanka $1.1 million India $550,000 2016 West Indies $1.6 million England $800,000 2021 Australia $1.6 million New Zealand $800,000 2022 England $1.6 million Pakistan $800,000 The prize money for the T20 World Cup 2024 is the highest among all the T20 World Cup editions.

Comparison of T20 World Cup with Fifa World Cup prize money

The Fifa World Cup 2022 prize money for the winner was 42 million dollars, which is almost four times the total prize money of the T20 World Cup 2024.