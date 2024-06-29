Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

T20 World Cup 2024 prize money for winners, runners-up and semi-finalists

The total amount of prize money for the World Cup has been set at a whopping $11.25 million, which would be roughly equal to Rs 93 crore

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 prize money details. Photo: X

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 prize money details. Photo: X

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After gruelling 54 matches played over 28 days, across nine venues in the West Indies and the USA, the finale of the T20 World Cup 2024 is here, and the winners and runners-up will be decided between India and South Africa at the Kensington Oval Stadium on June 29.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

How much prize money does the T20 World Cup 2024 winner get?

India/South Africa, the final match winner today, will get at least $2.45 million, which is Rs 19.95 crore as prize money.

What is the prize money for the T20 World Cup 2024 runner-up team?

The runner-up of T20 World Cup 2024, India/South Africa, will get at least $1.28 million, which amounts to Rs 10.64 crore.

What is the total prize money for ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

The total prize money for the World Cup has been set at a whopping $11.25 million, roughly equal to Rs 93 crore.

Comparison of Prize Money between various T20 World Cups

The prize money for the T20 World Cup 2024 is the highest among all the T20 World Cup editions.

Here is the table with the prize money converted to rupees. For simplicity, an approximate conversion rate of $1 = Rs 82 is used:

ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP PRIZE MONEY (in rupees)
YEAR WINNER PRIZE MONEY RUNNER-UP PRIZE MONEY
2007 India Rs 98.4 crore Pakistan Rs 49.2 crore
2009 Pakistan Rs 65.6 crore Sri Lanka Rs 32.8 crore
2010 England Rs 65.6 crore Australia Rs 32.8 crore
2012 West Indies Rs 90.2 crore Sri Lanka Rs 45.1 crore
2014 Sri Lanka Rs 90.2 crore India Rs 45.1 crore
2016 West Indies Rs 131.2 crore England Rs 65.6 crore
2021 Australia Rs 131.2 crore New Zealand Rs 65.6 crore
2022 England Rs 131.2 crore Pakistan Rs 65.6 crore


ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP PRIZE MONEY
YEAR WINNER PRIZE MONEY RUNNER-UP PRIZE MONEY
2007 India $1.2 million Pakistan $600,000
2009 Pakistan $800,000 Sri Lanka $400,000
2010 England $800,000 Australia $400,000
2012 West Indies $1.1 million Sri Lanka $550,000
2014 Sri Lanka $1.1 million India $550,000
2016 West Indies $1.6 million England $800,000
2021 Australia $1.6 million New Zealand $800,000
2022 England $1.6 million Pakistan $800,000

Comparison of T20 World Cup with Fifa World Cup prize money

The Fifa World Cup 2022 prize money for the winner was 42 million dollars, which is almost four times the total prize money of the T20 World Cup 2024.

However, the football World Cup prize money has increased significantly in recent years.

Fifa World Cup prize money over the years: Courtesy: Screengrab from Statista.com
Fifa World Cup prize money over the years: Courtesy: Screengrab from Statista.com

Also Read

South Africa vs India final live score updates in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

IND vs SA LIVE SCORE UPDATE, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Toss at 7:30 PM; focus on Barbados weather

Barbados weather live updates

Barbados weather LIVE UPDATES, India vs South Africa final T20 World Cup 2024: Focus on rain in WI

Time mentioned in local time. Credit: Accuwether.com

LIVE | IND vs SA Final: Barbados weather forecast & hourly rain prediction

What if South Africa vs India final get washed out on June 29, reserve day

What if South Africa vs India final get washed out on June 29, reserve day?

Tabraiz Shamsi

T20 World Cup 2024 IND vs SA Final: Why Shamsi is India's biggest threat?

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup India cricket team South Africa cricket team BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon