T20 World Cup 2024 prize money for winners, runners-up and semi-finalists

After gruelling 54 matches played over 28 days, across nine venues in the West Indies and the USA, the finale of the T20 World Cup 2024 is here, and the winners and runners-up will be decided between India and South Africa at the Kensington Oval Stadium on June 29.
How much prize money does the T20 World Cup 2024 winner get?
India/South Africa, the final match winner today, will get at least $2.45 million, which is Rs 19.95 crore as prize money.
What is the prize money for the T20 World Cup 2024 runner-up team?
The runner-up of T20 World Cup 2024, India/South Africa, will get at least $1.28 million, which amounts to Rs 10.64 crore.
What is the total prize money for ICC T20 World Cup 2024?
The total prize money for the World Cup has been set at a whopping $11.25 million, roughly equal to Rs 93 crore.
Comparison of Prize Money between various T20 World Cups
The prize money for the T20 World Cup 2024 is the highest among all the T20 World Cup editions.
Here is the table with the prize money converted to rupees. For simplicity, an approximate conversion rate of $1 = Rs 82 is used:
|ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP PRIZE MONEY (in rupees)
|YEAR
|WINNER
|PRIZE MONEY
|RUNNER-UP
|PRIZE MONEY
|2007
|India
|Rs 98.4 crore
|Pakistan
|Rs 49.2 crore
|2009
|Pakistan
|Rs 65.6 crore
|Sri Lanka
|Rs 32.8 crore
|2010
|England
|Rs 65.6 crore
|Australia
|Rs 32.8 crore
|2012
|West Indies
|Rs 90.2 crore
|Sri Lanka
|Rs 45.1 crore
|2014
|Sri Lanka
|Rs 90.2 crore
|India
|Rs 45.1 crore
|2016
|West Indies
|Rs 131.2 crore
|England
|Rs 65.6 crore
|2021
|Australia
|Rs 131.2 crore
|New Zealand
|Rs 65.6 crore
|2022
|England
|Rs 131.2 crore
|Pakistan
|Rs 65.6 crore
|ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP PRIZE MONEY
|YEAR
|WINNER
|PRIZE MONEY
|RUNNER-UP
|PRIZE MONEY
|2007
|India
|$1.2 million
|Pakistan
|$600,000
|2009
|Pakistan
|$800,000
|Sri Lanka
|$400,000
|2010
|England
|$800,000
|Australia
|$400,000
|2012
|West Indies
|$1.1 million
|Sri Lanka
|$550,000
|2014
|Sri Lanka
|$1.1 million
|India
|$550,000
|2016
|West Indies
|$1.6 million
|England
|$800,000
|2021
|Australia
|$1.6 million
|New Zealand
|$800,000
|2022
|England
|$1.6 million
|Pakistan
|$800,000
Comparison of T20 World Cup with Fifa World Cup prize money
The Fifa World Cup 2022 prize money for the winner was 42 million dollars, which is almost four times the total prize money of the T20 World Cup 2024.
However, the football World Cup prize money has increased significantly in recent years.
Fifa World Cup prize money over the years: Courtesy: Screengrab from Statista.com