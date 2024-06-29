Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

T20 World Cup 2024: Why ICC trophy is the biggest farewell gift to Dravid

After the 2007 ODI World Cup debacle when Dravid was the captain of the Indian team, it is the perfect time to recreate a new memory for the Wall of Indian Cricket to remember the West Indies

T20 World Cup 2024 Why ICC trophy is the biggest farewell gift to Dravid. Photo: X

T20 World Cup 2024 Why ICC trophy is the biggest farewell gift to Dravid. Photo: X

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 11:57 PM IST
In a video released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on the Indian cricket team's head coach Rahul Dravid's journey, he says, "I have really enjoyed myself, I think it has been a great learning experience for me."

He further explains, "The kind of people I have had the pleasure of working with, including my coaching staff and support staff, I think they are the fondest memories I will take back with me. Those connections are what will last longer after I forget and remember some of the results which include the wins and the losses."
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
For a person who has devoted his life to learning and shies away from the outcomes, Dravid did exceedingly well as a player and a coach. But the fact that he has not had success in an ICC tournament is a loss not personally for him but for all the people of the nation who love the gentleman's game.

When did Dravid come close to winning the ICC trophy?

More From This Section

Virat Kohli ahead of India vs Bangladesh

Top 10 highest run-getters and wicket-takers in T20 World Cup history

India vs South Africa live toss time today

T20 World Cup 2024 final SA vs IND Playing 11, live streaming & telecast

Time mentioned in local time. Credit: Accuwether.com

LIVE | IND vs SA Final: Barbados weather forecast & hourly rain prediction

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 prize money details

T20 World Cup 2024 prize money for winners, runners-up and semi-finalists

What if South Africa vs India final get washed out on June 29, reserve day

What if South Africa vs India final get washed out on June 29, reserve day?


Dravid was in the Indian team for the ICC Knockout Trophies and the World Cups in 1999 and 2003. However, India did not succeed at these events. He made brilliant contributions during all these tournaments, even changing his role from a pure batter to a wicket-keeper batter for the sake of team combination, always keeping the team primary and himself secondary.


Dravid's career in ICC Tournaments 

ICC Tournament Mat Inns NO 100s 50s 4s 6s HS Runs Avg S/R Ca St
1997-1998 Akai-Singer Champions Trophy 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 31 31 31 68.89 0 0
1999 ICC World Cup 8 8 1 2 3 49 1 145 461 65.86 85.53 2 0
2000-2001 ICC Knock-Out 4 4 1 0 2 19 0 68* 157 52.33 74.41 1 0
2002-2003 ICC Champions Trophy 5 2 0 0 1 8 0 71 120 60 81.08 5 0
2002-2003 ICC World Cup 11 10 5 0 2 21 1 62 318 63.6 64.11 15 1
2004 ICC Champions Trophy 2 2 1 0 1 7 1 67 97 97 78.23 3 0
2006-2007 ICC Champions Trophy 3 3 0 0 1 13 0 52 105 35 78.95 3 0
2006-2007 ICC World Cup 3 3 1 0 1 6 1 60 81 40.5 72.32 0 0
2009-2010 ICC Champions Trophy 3 2 0 0 1 5 0 76 80 40 76.19 2 0
Total 40 35 9 2 12 129 4 145 1450 55.76   31 1

However, he was given the reins of the team in the 2007 ODI World Cup and to date that remains India's worst-ever performance in an ODI World Cup since winning the Cup for the first time in 1983. That was in the West Indies and that is why it will be perfect timing to try and recreate a new memory for the Wall of Indian Cricket to remember the West Indies.

Sudden retirement from white-ball cricket

After voluntarily choosing not to play in the T20 World Cup 2007 and being sidelined from the ODI setup after the 2009 Champions Trophy, in August 2011, Dravid, after receiving a surprise recall during the ODI series against England, declared his retirement from ODIs as well as Twenty20 International (T20I).

It was in 2011 that India managed to win the ODI World Cup after a gap of 28 years. Once again, Dravid missed out. In March 2012, he announced his retirement from international and first-class cricket.

Did it as a U19 coach

Though he was not able to win the World Cup as a player, Dravid did it as a coach in 2018 after having failed to do it in the 2016 Under-19 World Cup when the Ishan Kishan-led team lost in the final to West Indies.

As a coach, Dravid was unable to win the ICC Test Championship, unable to lift the T20 World Cup 2022 and the ODI World Cup 2023. But he had the chance to repeat the feat of Under-19 in the T20 World Cup format and it was not a surprise that he repeated the feat.

The Cup would not be a gift very possessive for Dravid who looks to enjoy the moments and learn from them rather than delve into losses and wins, but it would be a tribute from the cricket-loving fraternity to a thorough gentleman who gave his all for the game he loved. Good boys do finish first, must be true for this wall of Indian cricket as well.

Also Read

South Africa vs India final live score updates in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

IND vs SA highlights, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Virat Kohli announces T20Is retirement after winning

India wins T20 World Cup 2024

T20 World Cup 2024 final: 13-yr draught ended, India lifts cup in Barbados

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 winner list

ICC T20 World Cup winners and runners up list with their captains

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 key stats

T20 World Cup 2024 key stats: Top 10 highest run-scorers & wicket-takers

Barbados weather live updates

Barbados weather LIVE UPDATES, India vs South Africa final T20 World Cup 2024: Focus on rain in WI

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Rahul Dravid India cricket team ICC Champions Trophy BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 11:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon