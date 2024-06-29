Business Standard
Delhi faces worst June rain in 88 years: Six dead, terminal shut at airport

Delhi rain: Several parts of the city remain waterlogged, and many areas experienced prolonged power cuts as Delhi recorded 228.1 mm of rainfall in 24 hours on Friday

Rain, New Delhi Rain, Waterlogging, Delhi Rains

New Delhi: People wade through a waterlogged road near Sarai Kale Khan area after rain, in New Delhi, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 1:55 PM IST
Delhi witnessed a grim aftermath of torrential rains, with at least six lives lost in various rain-related incidents.

Among the victims was a labourer trapped under a collapsing wall in Vasant Vihar and a cab driver caught in a canopy collapse at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport's Terminal 1.
The city woke up to another overcast morning following a record-breaking rainfall of 228.1 mm in just 24 hours, marking the highest June rainfall in 88 years.

With the monsoon now fully enveloping the national capital, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts continued rainfall, with heavy showers expected till July 1.
 
Saturday's minimum temperature settled at 28°C, near seasonal norms compared to the previous day's 24.7°C.

Latest updates on Delhi rainfall


City submerged


Several areas remain waterlogged, accompanied by prolonged power outages. The inundation has disrupted daily life, with residents struggling to navigate the flooded streets. Many households are dealing with water entering their homes, and businesses have faced interruptions due to the adverse weather conditions.

 

Record rainfall in Delhi


June rainfall has surged to 234.5 mm, over three times the monthly average of 74.1 mm. This unprecedented rainfall has put a significant strain on the city's drainage system. It highlighted the urgent need for infrastructural improvements to handle such extreme weather events in the future.

Tragic recoveries


Rescue teams retrieved the bodies of three labourers from a collapsed wall in Vasant Vihar, identifying two victims as Santosh Kumar Yadav (19) and Santosh (38), while the third remains unidentified. The incident has raised concerns about the safety standards at construction sites, particularly during severe weather conditions.

 

Ongoing rescue


Emergency teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and civic authorities, continue operations to ensure no one else remains trapped. 

2 children drown in rainwater-filled ditch


Two boys, aged 8 and 10, drowned in a rainwater-filled ditch in New Usmanpur, while a man lost his life at a flooded underpass in Shalimar Bagh. 

40-year-old man electrocuted


A 40-year-old man, identified as Rajesh, died due to electrocution in Rohini's Prem Nagar on Friday. Rajesh lived with his family in the area. The police were alerted to the incident by a PCR call. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. An initial investigation confirmed that the cause of death was electrocution.

 

Property damage


Uprooted trees damaged homes and vehicles across residential areas. The strong winds accompanying the rains have caused widespread destruction, with many residents reporting significant damage to their properties.

Efforts are underway to clear the debris and assess the extent of the damage.

Government's response


A 24-hour control room has been established by the Delhi government to oversee waterlogging concerns, announced Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

This control room aims to provide immediate assistance to affected residents and coordinate relief efforts across the city.

Delhi airport disruption


Operations at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 remain suspended indefinitely following the canopy collapse, impacting around 200 daily flights. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu assured affected passengers of refunds or alternative flights within seven days. The airport authorities are working to restore normalcy and ensure passenger safety.

Delhi airport roof collapse: Police files FIR


Delhi Police have registered a first information report (FIR) under Sections 304A (death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act of endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

This legal action aims to investigate the causes behind the incidents and hold accountable those responsible for any lapses.

(With agency inputs)

Topics : Delhi Rain Rainfall BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

