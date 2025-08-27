Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 06:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India, Kuwait discuss avenues to deepen ties in trade, defence, energy

India, Kuwait discuss avenues to deepen ties in trade, defence, energy

During the meeting, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues

Kuwait, India, Kuwait-India

The seventh round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Kuwait was held in Delhi. Image: X@MEAIndia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

India and Kuwait on Tuesday undertook a comprehensive review of the bilateral relations during a key meeting, as the two sides also discussed avenues to further deepen the strategic partnership in trade, defence, energy, culture, and people-to-people ties.

The seventh round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Kuwait was held in Delhi.

"Both sides discussed the various ongoing initiatives and avenues to further deepen our strategic partnership in various spheres, including political, trade, investment, defence, energy, culture, and people-to-people ties," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

During the meeting, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, it said.

 

The consultations were co-chaired by Additional Secretary (Gulf) in the MEA, Aseem R Mahajan, and Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kuwait, Sameeh Essa Johar Hayat.

Ambassador Sameeh also called on Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary, Consular, Passports & Visa (CPV) and Overseas Indian Affairs (OIA).

It was decided to hold the meetings of the Joint Working Groups (JWGs) under the Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) on mutually convenient dates, at the earliest, the MEA said in a statement.

Both sides will "continue to work closely" on implementation of the roadmap drawn out under the guidance of the leadership of both countries during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kuwait in December 2024, it said.

India and Kuwait share close historical, multifaceted relations.

Bilateral trade between India and Kuwait stands at $10.2 billion per annum (FY: 2024-2025). The presence of over one million strong Indian community in Kuwait is a testament to the strong people-to-people ties, the MEA said.

Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in Kuwait at a mutually convenient date.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kuwait India trade Defence Energy

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

