Multi-party delegation meets and receives feedback from S Jaishankar

The delegation led by BJP leader Baijayant Panda met Jaishankar at his office here after the key diplomatic tour and presented their report

The delegation returned home Tuesday morning after visiting Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Algeria (Representative image: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met members of a multi-party delegation and received feedback from them on how they exposed Pakistan in various countries over its support to terrorism.

The delegation led by BJP leader Baijayant Panda met Jaishankar at his office here after the key diplomatic tour and presented their report.

The delegation returned home Tuesday morning after visiting Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Algeria.

In these countries, the delegation members met foreign dignitaries and Indian diaspora during a series of meetings and exposed Pakistan's support to terrorism in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor.

 

"It was a very good meeting, and we gave External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar our feedback. All members of the delegation provided their inputs and shared their views with him," said delegation member Harsh V Shringla, a former foreign secretary.

Asked what the minister told them, he said, "He (Jaishankar) told us that our objectives were fulfilled and congratulated the delegation and its leader".

Panda told reporters that their visit abroad was successful where they could explain India's "new normal" against Pakistan over terrorism.

He said the delegation members were united and gave a very strong message to the countries they travelled.

"A successful four-nation tour Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Algeria. All four countries have taken clear steps against terrorism and understand India's principled stand...," he said in a post on X.

Panda said the countries they visited understand India and its history has been such that "we don't need to give any justification".

"We are a country of non-violence and have provided shelter to people from several countries. We had wanted to give the message of India and the new normal that we will retaliate terrorist violence. We ave also imposed economic sanctions and our goal is that Pakistan should stop its policy of supporting terrorism," he told reporters.

Panda also said that the countries they visited are supporting India, not just in economic growth but also against terrorism.

Other delegation members who met the external affairs minister included former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma and Satnam Singh Sandhu.

Other members of the eight-member delegation included Nishikant Dubey and Asaduddin Owaisi.

Topics : S Jaishankar Baijayant Panda Saudi Arabia Kuwait Bahrain Algeria Pahalgam attack Operation Sindoor BJP

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

