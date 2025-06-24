Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 09:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Evacuation flight with 160 Indians diverted as Iran strikes shut airspace

Evacuation flight with 160 Indians diverted as Iran strikes shut airspace

The flight had to change direction mid-way and return to Kuwait following Iranian attacks in retaliation to the American bombing of its nuclear installations on June 22

airport, tourists, passengers

(Representative Image) Evacuees have been put in a hall at the airport and await further instructions. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Jerusalem
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An evacuation flight carrying 160 Indians who had crossed into Jordan from Israel on Sunday and departed from Amman on Monday afternoon was diverted to Kuwait after Iranian strikes on US bases in the region led to airspace closures.

Flight Number J91254, which took off from Amman around 2:30 pm on Monday to Kuwait and then to Delhi had to change direction mid-way and return to Kuwait following Iranian attacks in retaliation to the American bombing of its nuclear installations on June 22. 

The Islamic Republic had threatened to retaliate in the wake of the American decision to join forces with Israel in attacking Iran's nuclear facilities in Fordo, Natanz and Esfahan.

 

The evacuees have been put in a hall at the airport and await further instructions, Arvind Shukla, a post-doctoral fellow on the flight told PTI over the phone. 

The Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi and the Embassy in Kuwait are keeping in touch with the authorities and closely monitoring the situation.

Despite being on the way since early Sunday, the evacuees, who were among the first batch under Operation Sindhu launched on June 19 to evacuate Indians in Israel, are maintaining calm and waiting for further instructions, Shukla said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Landslide, Uttarkhand Landslide, Uttarkashi Landslide

Landslide on trek route to Yamunotri leaves 2 pilgrims dead, 1 rescued

polavaram/godavari river, andhra river linking project

T'gana to protect state interests against Andhra's river-linking proj: Min

Axiom 4 mission, Ax-4 mission, Ax4 mission, Axiom, Axiom Space, Axiom 4, Ax4, Ax-4, Shubhanshu Shukla

Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission eyes June 25 launch after many delays

Wheels of change turn electric as state expands its green fleet of buses

MSRTC's accumulated losses rise to ₹10,324 cr in FY24, reveals white paper

New Parliament Building

Biggest govt staff relocation begins at new Central Vista buildings

Topics : Kuwait Jordan Israel Iran Conflict Iran nuclear strike

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOOperation SindhuGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon