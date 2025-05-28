Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Ghulam Nabi Azad hospitalised in Kuwait; PM Modi wishes him speedy recovery

Ghulam Nabi Azad hospitalised in Kuwait; PM Modi wishes him speedy recovery

BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, who leads the delegation of Azad, said on Tuesday that he is stable and under medical supervision

Ghulam Nabi Azad, gulam

Ghulam Nabi Democratic Progressive. | PTI Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to DPAP leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, a member of multi-party delegations that are in world capitals to convey India's message on terrorism emanating from Pakistan, after the former Union minister took ill in Kuwait and was hospitalised.

Official sources said Modi called Azad to enquire about his health and wished him a speedy recovery.

BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, who leads the delegation of Azad, said on Tuesday that he is stable and under medical supervision.

Azad's contributions to the meetings in Bahrain and Kuwait were highly impactful, and he is disappointed at being bedridden, Panda said.

 

Seven multi-party delegations are in different countries to convey India's resolve for zero tolerance on terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

The decision to send the delegations followed a four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan in May that followed the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. They will work to bust the Pakistani narrative of projecting India as the aggressor by underscoring the Pakistan's links to terrorism.

The delegation led by Panda is travelling to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Algeria.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ghulam Nabi Azad Narendra Modi Kuwait

First Published: May 28 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

