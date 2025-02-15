Business Standard

Saturday, February 15, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Myanmar discuss possibility of resuming border trade through roads

India, Myanmar discuss possibility of resuming border trade through roads

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Myanmar's Deputy Commerce Minister U Minn Minn and Minister of State of Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada here on February 14

trade

India is the fifth-largest trading partner of Myanmar. The bilateral trade stood at $1.74 billion in 2023-24 against $1.76 billion in 2022-23.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Myanmar have discussed the importance of resuming border trade through roads and agreed to take steps on this issue, an official statement said on Sunday. 

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Myanmar's Deputy Commerce Minister U Minn Minn and Minister of State of Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada here on February 14.

They discussed possibilities to increase cooperation in areas such as pharmaceuticals, pulses, petroleum products and greater use of the recently launched Rupee-Kyat trade settlement mechanism.

"During the meeting, both the leaders deliberated on the potential areas of collaboration to promote bilateral trade and also acknowledged the importance of resuming border trade through roads and agreed to take steps on this issue," the commerce ministry said.

 

India is the fifth-largest trading partner of Myanmar. The bilateral trade stood at $1.74 billion in 2023-24 against $1.76 billion in 2022-23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

F-35 Fighter jets

F-35 for India? Pakistan fumes as Trump announces fighter jet deal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Highlighting war with Russia, Zelenskyy pitches for 'Europe's armed forces'

tibet children

China enforces new law to tighten state control over Tibetan Buddhism

Jaishankar meets Ukrainian counterpart on sidelines of Munich Conference

Jaishankar meets Ukrainian counterpart on sidelines of Munich Conference

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

'Democracy puts food on the table': Jaishankar claps back at US Senator

Topics : India-Myanmar Myanmar Trade talks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

IPL 2025 DateMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayWPL 2025 Gujarat Giants vs RCB LIVELatest News LIVEcbse board exam 2025 TodayChhaava box office collectionCBSE Class 10 English Paper Analysis
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon