Highlighting war with Russia, Zelenskyy pitches for 'Europe's armed forces'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday the time has come for the creation of an armed forces of Europe and says his country's fight against Russia has proved that a foundation for it already exists.
The Ukrainian leader said Europe cannot rule out the possibility that American might say no to Europe on issues that threaten it, and noted that many leaders have long spoken about how Europe needs its own military.
I really believe that time has come, Zelenskyy told the Munich Security Conference. The armed forces of Europe must be created.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)