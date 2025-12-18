Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 06:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India-Oman CEPA to infuse new energy into bilateral trade, says PM Modi

India-Oman CEPA to infuse new energy into bilateral trade, says PM Modi

In his address, Modi highlighted the centuries-old maritime trading ties between the two countries, from Mandvi to Muscat, which today form the bedrock of vibrant commercial exchanges

Modi, Narendra Modi

Describing the CEPA as the blueprint for India-Oman's shared future, the visiting Prime Minister called upon business leaders to realise the full potential of the trade pact. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership (CEPA) will infuse new energy into bilateral trade and investment ties while creating opportunities for mutual growth. 
He was addressing the India–Oman Business Forum here. 
In his address, Modi highlighted the centuries-old maritime trading ties between the two countries, from Mandvi to Muscat, which today form the bedrock of vibrant commercial exchanges. 
He said that 70 years of diplomatic relations represent the trust and friendship built over centuries. 
India and Oman signed a free trade agreement on Thursday, which will provide duty-free access to 98 per cent of India's exports, including textiles, agri and leather goods in the Gulf country. 
 

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

India-Oman free trade pact to give new energy to bilateral ties: PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

In last 11 years, India has changed its economic DNA, says PM Modi

Haldiram

L Catterton takes stake in Haldiram's in strategic partnership deal

Ashutosh Sharma, Prosus India ecosystem

India to offer more opportunities for next 500 mn users: Prosus' Sharmapremium

Neelesh Surana, Chief Investment Officer, Mirae Asset Investment Managers India

Earnings recovery expected to gather pace by FY27: Neelesh Suranapremium

Describing the CEPA as the blueprint for India-Oman's shared future, the visiting Prime Minister called upon business leaders to realise the full potential of the trade pact. 
"Today, we are making a historic decision whose impact will be felt for decades to come. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, or CEPA, will infuse our partnership with new confidence and energy in the 21st century," he said. 
The pact, he said, will give new momentum to bilateral trade, instil new confidence in investment, and open new doors of opportunity in every sector. 
Speaking about India's economic success in the last 11 years, he said the country was well on its way to becoming the third largest economy in the world on the back of next generation reforms, policy predictability, good governance and high investor confidence. 
"In fact, over the past 11 years, India has not only changed its policies, but it has also changed its economic DNA," he said.
He further added that India's high growth of over 8 per cent in the last quarter in an environment of global uncertainty highlights its resilient nature and inherent strengths. 
"India's progress has always been a story of shared progress. When India grows, it makes its friends partners in its growth. We are doing the same today," Modi said, adding that in India's growth journey, there are ample opportunities for Oman. 
The Prime Minister underlined that India is working at speed and scale to create world-class infrastructure, logistics, connectivity, trusted supply chains, manufacturing capacities and green growth to boost "ease of living” and "ease of doing business”. 
He informed the gathering about the reforms, including Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), that India has implemented in recent years. 
Modi invited Omani businesses to look beyond traditional areas of energy, oil and gas, petrochemicals and fertilisers, and explore opportunities in the fields of green energy, solar parks, energy storage, smart grids, agri-tech, fintech, AI and cyber security. 
He also proposed the creation of the India-Oman Agri Innovation Hub and India-Oman Innovation Bridge to make the business partnership future-ready. 
The Prime Minister emphasised that these were not just ideas, but an invitation to invest, innovate and build the future together.
Modi arrived here on Wednesday on a two-day visit. 
India-Oman bilateral trade was about $ 10.5 billion (exports $ 4 billion and imports $ 6.54 billion) in 2024-25.

More From This Section

China-Taiwan

Taiwan detects 40 sorties of Chinese aircraft, 8 vessels around nation

India-Saudi Arabia flag

India, Saudi Arabia ink pact to boost official travels, bilateral exchanges

PM Narendra Modi (left) with Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed at the Ethiopian Parliament in Addis Ababa. Pic: X/@NARENDRAMODI

India, Ethiopia elevate ties to strategic partnership; focus on mining, DPI

Pakistan extends airspace ban on India

Op Sindoor fallout: Pak extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft till Jan 23

PM Modi

PM Modi departs for Oman from Ethiopia on last leg of three-nation visit

Topics : External Affairs & Defence Security News Oman India Oman ties Free trade pact Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon