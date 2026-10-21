Wednesday, October 21, 2026 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India opposes negative portrayal amid UN experts' concerns over protests

India opposes negative portrayal amid UN experts' concerns over protests

India engages with human rights mechanisms through dialogue, cooperation, but unverified allegations must not be used to portray the country negatively, said MEA Deputy Secretary Barkha Tamrakar

India, India flag

This came amid concerns raised by UN human rights experts over the recent youth-led protests in New Delhi | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India United Nations
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India has asserted that human rights should not be used as an instrument of political pressure or selective targeting of countries, as it opposed attempts to turn allegations and incomplete statistics into a "negative characterisation" of the world's largest democracy.

"India engages with international human rights mechanisms, but such engagement must be based on dialogue, consultation, cooperation with non-selectivity and transparency as guiding principles," Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs Barkha Tamrakar said.

Tamrakar delivered India's statement at the UN General Assembly's Third Committee on the agenda item concerning the 'Working Group on Enforced Disappearances' here on Tuesday.

She underlined that human rights should not be used as an instrument of political pressure or selective targeting of countries.

 

"We call on delegations to cite the report faithfully, not to inflate a humanitarian communication into a verdict," Tamrakar said.

Also Read

CJP protests

UN experts urge India to cease 'use of excessive force' to curb protests

Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka

Delhi Police transfers second case against CJP leaders' to Crime Branch

Ashutosh Ranka, Ashutosh, Saurav Das

CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka move Delhi HC against judicial custody

Not just France, Europe's political centre is crumbling amid discontent

Not just France, Europe's political centre is crumbling amid discontent

textile workers

Why embroidery workers in Surat are protesting and what are their demands?

India remains prepared to clarify specific, properly documented cases through established channels but it formally opposes any "attempt to convert unverified allegations, incomplete statistics or a report that contains no India country observation into a negative characterisation of the world's largest democracy", she said.

Tamrakar's remarks came amid concerns raised by UN human rights experts over the recent youth-led protests in New Delhi.

On Tuesday, more than 20 UN human rights experts in Geneva expressed alarm over what they described as a "repeatedly heavy-handed police response" to peaceful youth-led demonstrations in the national capital.

The experts noted that over the last few months, thousands of students and their supporters have been gathering peacefully to protest in different parts of the country against government decisions regarding the education system, and more recently, voter-roll deletions, which affect 130 million individuals.

They called on the authorities to ensure justice for reported human rights violations during the protests.

Last week also, India rejected as "hearsay" a report by a UN human rights expert that took note of a "satirical political movement" created by the country's youth and alleged that they faced retaliation.

New Delhi had urged the expert to "verify" claims before vilifying issues based on unverified allegations.

The UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner had also expressed concern over "reports of mass detentions of demonstrators, protest leaders, members of civil society organisations, lawyers and journalists" before and during large-scale demonstrations in Delhi.

India had described the remarks by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights on the protests as "unwarranted" and an "unacceptable interference" in the country's internal affairs. 

More From This Section

Donald Trump

India-US 'pretty close' to signing a different kind of trade deal: Trump

quad nations

Quad summit to be held on sidelines of Asean meet in Philippines next month

S Jaishankar, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Matter of 'deep concern': EAM Jaishankar on situation in West Asia

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Marco Rubio

Rubio begins India visit, to hold crucial talks with Jaishankar in Mumbai

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

India to host SCO Civilisation Dialogue Forum by year-end: Rajnath Singh

Topics : India United Nations India and United Nations India human rights Human Rights Jantar Mantar Protest

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchMuhurat Trading 2026Apple Pro and Tell EventWPL 2027 AuctionHDFC ShareL&T Tech dividendLTCG tax cutUnion Bank Share Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2026 | 9:12 AM IST