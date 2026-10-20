Why embroidery workers in Surat are protesting and what are their demands?

Surat’s embroidery workers are preparing to intensify their three-month-long agitation over working hours, wages and weekly holidays, with labour leader Shaan Khan saying the union will announce its next phase of protests soon, The New Indian Express reported on Monday.

Khan has reportedly urged workers across the Gujarat textile hub to remain prepared for fresh mobilisation. He said the agitation would continue until their demands were addressed. The union has not yet announced any details.

The workers are demanding eight-hour shifts, a paid weekly holiday, minimum wages and overtime payments. They also want their earnings for an eight-hour shift to be comparable to what they currently earn for a 12-hour shift.

Workers allege that embroidery units routinely require them to work for 12–14 hours a day, sometimes operating multiple machines, without adequate rest or compensation.

Wage structure at the centre of the dispute

The disagreement between workers and employers centres on how shorter shifts and weekly holidays would affect wages.

According to Down To Earth, the Textile Embroidery Jobwork Association of Surat (TEJAS) proposed a monthly wage of ₹14,300 for an eight-hour shift and ₹35,000 for a 12-hour shift following discussions on October 10 and 11. Workers have opposed the proposed arrangement, seeking shorter working hours without a corresponding reduction in their earnings.

The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) has argued that introducing eight-hour shifts across embroidery units would require a substantial increase in the workforce. In September, SGCCI president Ashok Jirawala told The Indian Express that the sector would need an additional 500,000 workers to implement the proposed shift system.

Police detentions intensify the situation

The agitation escalated on October 15, when Surat police detained around 60–70 workers who were heading towards the district collector’s office to protest against working conditions and demand higher wages and weekly holidays.

Surat City Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Parmar told The New Indian Express that the workers were detained because permission had not been granted for the protest and the required conditions had not been met.

Union alleges dismissals

Khan told The New Indian Express that the union had received preliminary information that some workers participating in the agitation had lost their jobs. He acknowledged that the union did not yet have evidence establishing whether the alleged dismissals were linked to their participation in the protests and said the matter was being investigated.

The union has said it will continue the agitation and urged workers to remain united as it prepares its next course of action.