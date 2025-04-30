Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 08:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pak violates ceasefire for 6th consecutive night; Indian Army retaliates

Pak violates ceasefire for 6th consecutive night; Indian Army retaliates

The Indian Army retaliated and gave a befitting reply to the Pakistani troops, who had initiated an unprovoked small-arms fire

This comes as tensions escalated between the two neighbouring countries following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly tourists | Photo: PTI

Swati Gandhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) for a sixth consecutive night opposite the Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor sectors. The Indian Army retaliated and gave a befitting reply to the Pakistani troops, who had initiated an unprovoked small-arms fire. 
 
According to a statement from the Indian Army, “During the night of 29-30 April 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control opposite the Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor sectors in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. Indian Army troops responded swiftly and proportionately."
 
 
The latest development comes as tensions escalated between the two neighbouring countries following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly tourists.
 

Pakistan's ceasefire along the Line of Control

 
On Tuesday, the Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in areas opposite to Kupwara and Baramulla districts, along with the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir. News agency PTI reported that the Indian Army effectively responded to these provocations.  

India-Pakistan tensions on the rise

 
Tensions have been escalating between the two neighbours since a terrorist attack took place in Pahalgam's Baisaran valley, following which, the two countries have announced a series of punitive measures against one another. While India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and closed the Attari border for movement, Pakistan announced the suspension of the Pak-Simla Agreement of 1972. 
 
Previously, the Indian government also blocked more than 15 Pakistani YouTube channels for spreading misinformation and false, provocative and communally sensitive content. 
 

India's response

 
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with the three service chiefs, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan. PM Modi, in this meeting, informed the three service chiefs that the Indian Army has "complete operational freedom" to decide on the targets, mode, and timing of response. 
 
In his first remarks since the Pahalgam attack, PM Modi at a public meeting in Bihar's Madhubani, said that India will pursue them (terrorists) to the end of the Earth. He further added that India will inflict the harshest punishment on both the terrorists and their patrons. 
   

