Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 05:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Piyush Goyal highlights India-UK trade ties at London's Business Roundtable

Piyush Goyal highlights India-UK trade ties at London's Business Roundtable

It follows his interactions on Monday with a range of senior business leaders to explore the potential for greater collaborations with the UK

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

On Tuesday, the minister will meet UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves, among other senior officials. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who is in London on a two-day visit focused on bilateral trade and investment ties, addressed an India-UK Business Roundtable bringing together prominent business leaders and CEOs from both countries on Tuesday.

The roundtable heard from the minister about the wide-ranging investment opportunities across sectors in India and the potential for innovation-led growth with greater two-way partnerships.

Highlighted opportunities to strengthen economic ties, drive innovation-led growth, and expand investment avenues between India and the UK, Goyal said after the roundtable.

It follows his interactions on Monday with a range of senior business leaders to explore the potential for greater collaborations with the UK.

 

After a meeting with UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds to advance the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, Goyal held talks with Revolut Chair Martin Gilbert with a fintech focus and De Beers Group CEO Al Cook with a focus on global trends in the gems and jewellery sector.

Also Read

Premiumdeal contract handshake

Markets set to implement common contract note framework this week

Paypal

PayPal maintains annual revenue, profit estimates amid US trade uncertainty

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

BPCL Q4 results: Net profit declines 8% to ₹4,391 cr, income falls 3%

Supertech Eco Village 2

SC asks CBI to probe 'unholy nexus' between builders & banks in Delhi-NCR

BluSmart

Delhi HC appoints receiver for 95 EVs leased to BluSmart amid dispute

Exchanged views on the immense opportunities in India's fintech ecosystem and the importance of partnerships with global players to drive innovation and growth, Goyal posted on social media after he met with Gilbert.

We discussed India's opportunities, sustainable practices, and growth prospects for the diamond industry, the minister said about his meeting with Cook.

These one-on-one discussions were followed by an interaction with a delegation of CEOs travelling from India, including Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Senior Vice-Chairman Anant Goenka, and past presidents Harsh Pati Singhania and Rajan Bharti Mittal.

Interacted with members of the Indian business delegation over dinner. Discussed the robust growth of our industry and avenues for greater collaboration with the UK for mutual prosperity, said Goyal.

On Tuesday, the minister will meet UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves, among other senior officials.

All eyes are on the FTA negotiations, which were relaunched in February following a pause for general elections last year. They are aimed at clinching a deal that is expected to significantly enhance the estimated GBP 41 billion a year India-UK trade partnership.

This government is committed to doing the right deal with India, which will improve access for UK businesses, cut tariffs, and make trade cheaper and easier, a UK Department for Business and Trade (DBT) spokesperson said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

india us trade deal

India may offer future-proof trade sweetener to fast-track US deal: Report

India US, India-US

US retains India on priority watch list over IP rights enforcement concerns

India-US

India, US looking for 'early mutual wins' before finalising trade pact

Army, Soilder, Commando

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC for 5th night; Indian Army retaliates

Indus Waters Treaty, protest, pakistan

Pak FM vows 'appropriate steps' to protect rights under Indus Waters Treaty

Topics : Piyus Goyal India-UK Free Trade India-UK ties FTA talks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOAmbuja Cements Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOHPBOSE 12th ResultQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon