Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 05:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Pakistan exchange lists of prisoners in each other's custody

India, Pakistan exchange lists of prisoners in each other's custody

The Agreement on Consular Access, 2008 requires both sides to share the lists of prisoners in each other's custody on January 1 and July 1, every year, according to a statement by the Foreign Office

Wagah border, Attari Wagah international border

The Indian side has also been urged to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of all Pakistani prisoners in Indian custody, the FO said. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan and India on Tuesday exchanged the lists of prisoners in each other's custody, with Islamabad submitting names of 246 Indian or believed-to-be-Indian detainees, including 53 civilians and 193 fishermen.

The Agreement on Consular Access, 2008 requires both sides to share the lists of prisoners in each other's custody on January 1 and July 1, every year, according to a statement by the Foreign Office.

Pakistan handed over a list of 246 Indian or believed-to-be-Indian prisoners (53 civilian prisoners and 193 fishermen) to a representative of the Indian High Commission, Islamabad, the Foreign Office said.

Today, Pakistan and India exchanged, through diplomatic channels, the lists of prisoners in each other's custody, the FO said.

 

Simultaneously, India shared a list of 463 Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners (382 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen) to a diplomat from the High Commission for Pakistan, New Delhi.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

Operation Sindoor made clear India's policy against terrorism: PM Modi

Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Aamir

Diljit's 'Sardaar Ji 3' skips India release amid Hania Amir casting row

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

We shouldn't expect smooth sailing always: EAM on neighbourhs, volatility

terrorism ak47 guns violence

Punjab Police busts Pak-linked terror module; one held, six pistols seized

Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor

NAPA urges immediate reopening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for Sikhs

Pakistan has called for the immediate release and repatriation of all those Pakistani prisoners and fishermen who have completed their respective sentences and whose national status stands confirmed.

A request for special consular access has also been made for all believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners, including the physically- and mentally-challenged prisoners for expeditious confirmation of their national status, the FO said.

The Indian side has also been urged to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of all Pakistani prisoners in Indian custody, the FO said.

Pakistan will continue its endeavours to ensure the early return of all Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar hopeful on trade deal with US, says outcome not guaranteed

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar calls Pahalgam attack economic warfare as J&K tourism suffers

S. Jaishankar

Jaishankar arrives in DC, set to attend QUAD foreign ministers meeting

PM Modi in Gandhinagar

PM Modi to address Parliaments of Ghana, Namibia, Trinidad & Tobago: MEA

Tammy Bruce

QUAD to reiterate commitment to free Indo-Pacific: US State Dept official

Topics : India-Pak conflict India-pak border india-pak ties India-Pakistan conflict India-Pak

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon