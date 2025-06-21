Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Punjab Police busts Pak-linked terror module; one held, six pistols seized

Punjab Police busts Pak-linked terror module; one held, six pistols seized

Sharing operation details, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the arrest followed precise intelligence inputs and coordination

terrorism ak47 guns violence

Preliminary investigation revealed that Onkar Singh was part of a sleeper cell activated by foreign-based handlers to destabilise the state. | File Image

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Punjab Police on Saturday said it has dismantled a Pakistan-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module operated by UK-based handler Dharam Singh alias Dharma Sandhu.

Police have arrested a local operative of the module and recovered six foreign-made pistols from his possession, DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

The accused has been identified as Onkar Singh alias Nawab, a resident of Jalalusma village in Amritsar district. The seized weapons, smuggled via drones from across the border, include four 9 mm Glock pistols and two .30 bore pistols, the DGP said.

Dharam Singh, who operated the terror module, is a close associate of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda. Further investigation is underway to unearth the broader network of the module, the DGP said.

 

Sharing operation details, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the arrest followed precise intelligence inputs and coordination.

Also Read

PM Modi, G7 summit

At G7, PM Modi urges global anti-terror push, highlights Global South voice

PM Modi

Three-nation tour opportunity to thank countries for support to India: PM

Lin Jian

China denies double standards on terrorism amid close ties with Pak

Donald Trump, Asim Munir

From 'lies & deceit' to 'phenomenal partner': How US is rethinking Pakistan

Source: Photo posted on X by PM Narendra Modi / @narendramodi

Op Sindoor: PM meets multi-party delegations, says proud of their work

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the weapons delivered via drones were meant for disruptive activities," Yadav said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Onkar Singh was part of a sleeper cell activated by foreign-based handlers to destabilise the state.

"The weapons were meant to be distributed among local operatives to execute targeted killings and terror activities Punjab. We are working to uncover the entire network and its international linkages," Bhullar said.

More From This Section

Operation Sindhu: Students evacuated from Iran

India evacuates citizens from Iran, extends help to Nepal, Sri Lanka

Indian students returned back from Iran

Operation Sindhu: 827 Indian nationals brought back from Iran, says MEA

United Nations Security Council

International Yoga Day celebrated at UN with special meditation session

Israel-Iran conflict, Israel, Iran

Iran-Israel conflict: India to evacuate Nepalese, Lankans under Op Sindhu

Reuven Azar, Israeli envoy to India

Israel in constant contact with MEA: Amb. Azar on evacuation of Indians

Topics : Terrorsim Punjab Police India-Pak conflict Pakistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon