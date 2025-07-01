Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 09:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Jaishankar arrives in DC, set to attend QUAD foreign ministers meeting

Jaishankar arrives in DC, set to attend QUAD foreign ministers meeting

During the meeting, the leaders will build upon the discussions held during the last QFMM, which took place in Washington, DC on January 21

S. Jaishankar

Before arriving in Washington, Jaishankar was in NYC, where he inaugurated an exhibition on 'The Human Cost of Terrorism,' highlighting the need to expose state sponsorship of terrorism. (Photo: PTI)

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Washington, DC on Monday (local time). Jaishankar is on an official visit to the US at the invitation of US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, to participate in the next edition of the QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting (QFMM), scheduled for July 1, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated in a press release.

During the meeting, the leaders will build upon the discussions held during the last QFMM, which took place in Washington, DC on January 21. 

In the press release, MEA stated, "They will exchange views on regional and global developments, particularly those concerning the Indo-Pacific, and review the progress made on various QUAD initiatives in the run-up to the QUAD Leaders' Summit, which India will host. The Ministers are also expected to deliberate on new proposals to advance the shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific."

 

Before arriving in Washington, DC, Jaishankar was in New York, where he inaugurated an exhibition at the United Nations on 'The Human Cost of Terrorism,' highlighting the need to expose state sponsorship of terrorism. 

Speaking at the inauguration of the exhibition on 'The Human Cost of Terrorism' at the UN Headquarters in New York, he said that "terrorism anywhere is a threat to peace everywhere."

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Quad meet: Jaishankar to discuss Indo-Pacific issues with US counterpart

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

State-backed terrorism must be called out publicly, says Jaishankar at UN

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar inaugurates exhibition 'human cost of terrorism' at UN

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar to begin 4-day visit to US for QUAD foreign ministers' meeting

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Virendra Sachdeva

'One country didn't want terror reference': Jaishankar on SCO communique

"A tribute to those who were taken away from us and remembrance lives shattered by discouragement, by our gathering, we express solidarity with the families and the loved ones of the victims of terrorism. The campaign is a stark reminder of the urgency of our shared responsibility to combat terrorism in all its forms," he added. 

Highlighting the exhibition's significance, he noted that "today's exhibition is not merely a presentation of images, videos and testimonies. It is a statement of our shared humanity. It is a gallery of human courage, each moment, each memory, each artefact, and every word tells the story of a life interrupted, altered or lost."

Jaishankar emphasised the need for zero tolerance for terrorism, citing the recent condemnation by the UN Security Council of a horrific act of terrorism in Pahalgam. He said, "The world must come to some basic concepts: no impunity to terrorists, no treating them as proxies, and no yielding to nuclear blackmail.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Modi in Gandhinagar

PM Modi to address Parliaments of Ghana, Namibia, Trinidad & Tobago: MEA

Tammy Bruce

QUAD to reiterate commitment to free Indo-Pacific: US State Dept official

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir

Pak army chief describes terrorism in J&K as 'legitimate struggle'

Brics, BRICS

Brics summit may focus on greater use of national currencies for trade

The idea gained momentum during a recent high-level trilateral meeting in Kunming, China, held on June 19

China, Pakistan lead bid to replace SAARC with new regional bloc: Report

Topics : Quad S Jaishankar washington india in quad United Nations Security Council United Nations Pahalgam attack Terrorsim New York

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon