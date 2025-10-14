Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 12:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India stands firm in upholding international rules-based order: Rajnath

India stands firm in upholding international rules-based order: Rajnath

The Union Minister said that thousands of Indians are committed to the idea of peacekeeping under the UN flag since it remains an article of faith and not merely an act of choice

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Singh further argued that India was a founding signatory of the UN Charter, as it reflected the country's philosophy of 'Vasudhev Kutumbhkam' (Photo: PTI)

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that India stands firm in upholding the "rules-based order" of the world even as some nations "violate and undermine" international rules.

Addressing a gathering at the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries' (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave, which India is hosting for the first time, Singh argued that India also advocates for the reformation of "outdated international structures".

"Some nations are openly violating the international rules, some are trying to undermine it, while some want to create their own rules and dominate the next century. India, while advocating for the reformation of outdated international structures, stands strong in upholding the international rules-based order," Singh said.

 

The Union Minister said that thousands of Indians are committed to the idea of peacekeeping under the UN flag since it remains an article of faith and not merely an act of choice.

"For India, this is not just a talking point. Thousands of Indians serve for the cause of peace under the UN flag. Peacekeeping, for India, has never been an act of choice, but an article of faith. From the very dawn of our independence, India has stood firm with the United Nations in its mission to maintain international peace and security," the Defence Minister said.

Also Read

Rajnath Singh, Peter Khalil

India, Aus collaborating on sonar tech; talks on for quantum, AI: Rajnath

In this image posted on Oct. 9, 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received by Australia Defence Assistant Minister Peter Khalil on his arrival at Royal Australian Air Force Base, in Canberra, Australia. (@rajnathsingh/X via PTI Photo)

Australia calls India a trusted partner during defence industry round table

Rajnath Singh in Australia

Rajnath highlights India-Australia strategic ties at defence round table

Rajnath Singh at HMAS Kuttabul in Sydney

Rajnath visits HMAS Kuttabul, boosting India-Australia naval cooperation

In this image posted on Oct 9, 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (centre) with Australia PM Anthony Albanese (left) during a meeting, in Canberra, Australia (@rajnathsingh/X via PTI Photo)

Confident that ties will grow deeper, stronger: Rajnath meets Australian PM

Stating that the UNTCC Chiefs Conclave reaffirms the endeavour to uphold peace and human dignity, Singh discussed the importance of the UN Charter, which was created in the aftermath of the devastation witnessed during the Second World War.

"The conclave is a reaffirmation of our collective endeavour to uphold peace, stability and human dignity that grounds the charter of the United Nations. At the outset, I would like to state that the creation of the UN charter after the devastation of the Second World War was a significant development," he added.

Singh further argued that India was a founding signatory of the UN Charter, as it reflected the country's philosophy of 'Vasudhev Kutumbhkam'.

"Nations realised that for the development, growth and prosperity, peace is essential. India was a founding signatory of the UN charter. It reflected India's own philosophy of 'Vasudhev Kutumbhkam', which teaches us that the world is one family," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kirti Vardhan Singh, Kirti Vardhan

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to lead India at 19th NAM Mid-Term Ministerial

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi

COAS highlights challenges in global peacekeeping amid rising conflicts

Army Chiefs of India and France

Army Chiefs of India and France discuss strengthening defence ties

Jammu Security, Security

Army eliminates 2 terrorists near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Donald Trump

India-Pak going to live very nicely together: Trump at Gaza Peace Summit

Topics : Rajnath Singh Defence minister UN peacekeeping United Nations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksMotilal Oswal Sectorial PickUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon