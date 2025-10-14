Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Army eliminates 2 terrorists near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Army eliminates 2 terrorists near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

This comes after Indian Army troops fired after noticing suspicious movement along the LoC in the Kupwara sector on Monday evening

Jammu Security, Security

Search operations are underway in the Union Territory. (Photo:PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two terrorists were gunned down along the Line of Control (LoC) near Machil and Dudniyal in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara sector, the Indian Army said.

Search operations are underway in the Union Territory.

This comes after Indian Army troops fired after noticing suspicious movement along the LoC in the Kupwara sector on Monday evening, around 7 PM.

According to the Indian Army official, operations are continuing in the area.

"In the Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army troops witnessed some suspicious movement along the Line of Control and fired towards it in the evening, around 7 PM. Operations are continuing in the area. More details awaited," as per a statement from Indian Army officials.

 

Also Read

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP names 3 candidates for elections to 4 Rajya Sabha seats in J-K

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

J&K LG pays tribute to two soldiers martyred during counter-terror ops

Supreme Court, SC

SC grants Centre six weeks to respond to plea on J&K statehood timeline

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Home Minister Amit Shah chairs high-level meet on security situation in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir protest

EOW conducts raid at multiple locations in J-K in ₹53 lakh land fraud case

Further developments into the incident are awaited.

Recently, an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Beeranthub area under the Kandi Police Station in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, with the onset of winter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed security forces to remain on high alert and ensure that terrorists do not exploit snowfall and adverse weather conditions to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

The directive came during a high-level security review meeting chaired by Shah in the national capital to assess the ground situation in the Union Territory.

The meeting, which lasted for nearly three hours, was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Chief of Army Staff, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, Directors General of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and other senior officials from the Government of India, the Army, and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump

India-Pak going to live very nicely together: Trump at Gaza Peace Summit

trade talk, India, US

Indian ambassador meets US senator to discuss trade, energy, defence ties

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

War is fought by entire nation, not just armed forces: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

India, Jordan vow to deepen cooperation across trade, energy, and defence

Donald Trump

US President Trump arrives in Egypt for global summit on Gaza peace talks

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Jammu terrorist attacks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksMotilal Oswal Sectorial PickUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon