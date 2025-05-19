Monday, May 19, 2025 | 12:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India-Türkiye ties: Of Erdoğan's gambit, Kamikaze drones & diplomatic chill

India-Türkiye ties: Of Erdoğan's gambit, Kamikaze drones & diplomatic chill

India-Türkiye ties are strained over Ankara's Islamabad tilt, its arms links with Pakistan, and fallout from the Pahalgam terror attack

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Narendra Modi
Türkiye has been omitted from the 32-nation itinerary of 7 Indian delegations that will visit next week onwards as part of India’s diplomatic outreach in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 and Operation Sindoor (File Photo: Reuters)

Archis Mohan New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 12:27 AM IST

India has officially taken note of Türkiye’s diplomatic support and military assistance to Pakistan, both preceding and during Operation Sindoor, which followed the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. That Türkiye has been omitted from the 32-nation-plus-European Union itinerary of seven Indian delegations — comprising parliamentarians, former Union ministers and ex-diplomats — launching a global outreach campaign next week is, therefore, unsurprising. 
Still, the absence is notable. In 2024 alone, 330,000 Indian tourists travelled to Türkiye — a figure that reflects years of flourishing commercial and cultural ties. That such relations have soured with striking suddenness has raised
Topics : Turkey Erdogan External Affairs Ministry Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack India-Pakistan conflict

