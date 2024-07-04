Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

6th cyber dialogue: India, UK agree to deepen ties, build robust cyberspace

Discussions during the dialogue included cyber-threat assessment, internet governance, data protection, protection of critical infrastructure, capacity building and cooperation in multilateral fora

India UK, FTA

The Sixth Cyber Dialogue between India and the UK was held on July 3. (Representational)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the United Kingdom have agreed to deepen cooperation between their cyber agencies in order to build a safe and robust cyberspace, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.
The Sixth Cyber Dialogue between the two sides was held here on Wednesday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Discussions during the dialogue included cyber-threat assessment, internet governance, data protection, protection of critical infrastructure, capacity building and cooperation in multilateral fora, including the latest developments in the cyber realm at the United Nations," according to a statement issued by the MEA.
"Both sides agreed to deepen cooperation between their respective cyber agencies in order to build a safe and robust cyberspace," the statement said.
The dialogue was co-chaired by Amit A Shukla, Joint Secretary, Cyber Diplomacy Division, MEA, and Kat Jones, Head of Strategy and Engagement, Cyber Policy Department, The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the UK.
The Indian delegation consisted of officials from the MEA, Ministry of Home Affairs, Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), CERT-In and National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC), the statement said.
The delegation from the UK comprised officials from the National Cyber Security Centre, Cyber Policy Department of the FCDO and representatives of the Cyber Policy Team of the British High Commission, it added.

Also Read

FBI

Law enforcement agencies infiltrate, disrupt ransomware group LockBit

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT

iPhone alert to MPs: Apple's reply on vulnerability not clear, says MoS IT

Cybersecurity, hacking, hackers,

Norton unveils dark web monitoring tool for protection from identity theft

Protecting Your Digital Identity: Cybersecurity Best Practices for Individuals

Centre may push enterprises to use security products developed in India

JMM Chief Hemant Soren with Governor Radhakrishnan in Raj Bhavan

LIVE news updates: Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand chief minister for third time

Topics : Cyberspace security Britain infrastructure External Affairs Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon