'Respecting LAC essential': EAM Jaishankar after talks with China's Wang Yi

EAM S Jaishankar stated that India and China agreed to intensify efforts via diplomatic and military channels to address border issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (Photo:X)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Thursday during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan. The two discussed resolving the remaining border issues between India and China.

After their meeting, Jaishankar said that both sides agreed to intensify their efforts through diplomatic and military channels to address these issues. 
EAM Jaishankar further emphasised the importance of respecting the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and maintaining peace in the border areas. Jaishankar highlighted that mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest would be the guiding principles for India-China relations.

On social media platform X, Jaishankar wrote, “Met with CPC Politburo member and FM Wang Yi in Astana this morning. Discussed early resolution of remaining issues in border areas. Agreed to redouble efforts through diplomatic and military channels to that end. Respecting the LAC and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential. The three mutuals – mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest – will guide our bilateral ties.”


 
Tensions between India and China escalated after Chinese forces attempted to cross the LAC in eastern Ladakh, leading to a standoff in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. Several Chinese troops also died in the violent clashes. Since then, both countries have engaged in multiple rounds of military and diplomatic talks to resolve the situation. New Delhi has consistently asserted that peace in the border areas is necessary for normal relations between the two nations.

In March, India and China also discussed ways to achieve complete disengagement along the LAC in the Western sector. 

Earlier on Thursday, Jaishankar and Wang Yi shared a warm handshake and posed for photos.

Jaishankar is leading the Indian delegation at the 24th Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Kazakhstan. Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Kazakhstan’s deputy foreign minister, Alibek Bakayev. 

“Delighted to meet DPM and FM Murat Nurtleu of Kazakhstan in Astana today. Thanked him for the hospitality and arrangements for the SCO Council of Heads of State Summit. Discussed our expanding Strategic Partnership and India's increasing engagement with Central Asia in various formats. Also exchanged views on regional and global issues,” EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

[With inputs from ANI]

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

