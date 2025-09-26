Friday, September 26, 2025 | 09:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India urges Russia to release 27 more Indians recruited into Russian army

India urges Russia to release 27 more Indians recruited into Russian army

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has strongly taken up the matter with Russian authorities

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

India has called upon Russia to release 27 more Indian nationals who were recently recruited into the Russian military.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said New Delhi has come to know that more Indians are working with the Russian military, with new inputs coming from their families.

"As per our information, 27 Indian nationals are presently serving in the Russian army. We are also in close touch with their family members in the matter," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"We once again strongly urge all Indian nationals to stay away from the offers being made to serve in the Russian army as they are fraught with danger and risk to life," he added.

 

Jaiswal said India has strongly taken up the matter with Russian authorities.

"We have strongly raised this matter with Russian authorities in Moscow and with the Russian embassy in New Delhi, and asked for them to be freed as soon as possible," he said.

"We are trying to get them out," he said.

There have been reports that some Indians on student and business visas were forced into joining Russian military units deployed on the frontlines of the war in Ukraine. India has been repeatedly asking Russia to release all Indians serving as support staff, such as cooks and helpers, with Russian military units.

The issue was raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Russia last year as well.

According to official data, the number of Indians recruited by the Russian military is now more than 150.

At least 12 Indians were killed while fighting on the frontlines of the conflict in Ukraine, while 96 were discharged by Russian authorities.

Another 16 have been listed as missing.

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

