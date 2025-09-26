Friday, September 26, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Incorrect, baseless: India dismisses Nato chief's claim on Modi-Putin call

Incorrect, baseless: India dismisses Nato chief's claim on Modi-Putin call

The MEA dismissed Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte's claim that PM Modi had called Putin to discuss its Ukraine strategy after being hit by US tariffs over purchase of Russian crude

India on Friday said it is currently examining the implications of the United States (US) revoking the sanctions waiver for Iran’s Chabahar port.

Responding to Rutte's claim during the weekly briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that no such conversation took place between Modi and Putin. (File photo: PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Friday dismissed claims made by North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) Secretary-General Mark Rutte regarding a purported phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin as "factually incorrect and entirely baseless".
 
The development comes hours after Rutte, in an interview with CNN, supported US-imposed tariffs on India for purchasing Russian oil, saying they are having a 'big impact' on Russia and that New Delhi is in contact with Putin.
 
"Narendra Modi is asking him to explain his strategy on Ukraine because India is being hit with tariffs," Rutte claimed. US President Donald Trump has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, half of it as penalty for buying Russian crude oil. 
 
 
Responding to the claim during the weekly briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "This statement is factually incorrect and entirely baseless. At no point has PM Modi spoken with President Putin in the manner suggested. No such conversation has taken place".

Also Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at SCO Summit

India, Russia look to strengthen balanced bilateral agriculture trade

Dmitry Patrushev, russian deputy PM with PM Modi

Russian Deputy PM meets PM Modi, discusses agriculture and food sector ties

Modi

At UP trade show, PM speaks of strong, time-tested India-Russia ties

United States Energy Secretary, Chris Wright

Buy oil from any country except Russia: US energy secretary tells India

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

India 'mostly' with Kyiv in conflict with Russia: Ukraine prez Zelenskyy

 
He added: "We expect the leadership of an important and esteemed institution like Nato to exercise greater responsibility and accuracy in public statements. Speculative or careless remarks that misrepresent the PM's engagement or suggest conversations that never occurred are unacceptable. As previously stated, India's energy imports are meant to ensure a predictable and affordable energy cost to the Indian consumer. India will continue taking all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security." 
 
Washington has repeatedly claimed that India's oil purchases help Moscow fuel its war in Ukraine. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and President Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro have both gone on the warpath against India's purchase of discounted Russian crude, claiming it was responsible for helping Moscow fund its war against Ukraine. Navarro went so far as to label the conflict as "Modi's war" and that "the road to peace in Ukraine runs through New Delhi". India has consistently denied the allegations, asserting that its Russian oil purchases are essential for its energy security, and were previously supported by the US administration as a way to keep global oil prices in check.
 

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh

MiG-21 gave India many proud moments in military aviation journey: Rajnath

MiG-21 aircraft

MiG-21 jet flies into the sunset after six decades of distinguished service

G4 Foreign Ministers Meeting

Jaishankar joins G4 counterparts at UNGA, reaffirms push for UNSC reforms

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India boosts ties with SICA nations; focus on trade, digital payments: EAM

oil import

India urges US to ease Iran oil sanctions to offset reduced Russian imports

Topics : NATO Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin India Russia Mark Rutte BS Web Reports Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon