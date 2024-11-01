Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian Army contingent leaves for Indonesia for joint exercise Garud Shakti

Indian Army contingent leaves for Indonesia for joint exercise Garud Shakti

Indian contingent is being represented by troops from The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and Indonesian contingent of 40 personnel is being represented by Indonesian Special Forces Kopassus

India-France Joint Training, army, indian army

The 9th edition of India-Indonesia Joint Special Forces Exercise Garud Shakti 24 will be conducted from November 1 till 12: Representative Image | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Showcasing the strong defence cooperation between India and Indonesia, an Indian Army special contingent of 25 personnel departed to Indonesia on Friday for a joint exercise 'Garud Shakti'.

The 9th edition of India-Indonesia Joint Special Forces Exercise Garud Shakti 24 will be conducted from November 1 till 12.

The Indian Army personnel will be reaching Cijantung in Jakarta, Indonesia.

"The exercise is designed to develop bilateral military cooperation and strengthen bond between two armies through conduct of discussions and rehearsal of tactical military drills," said a statement from the Ministry of Defence

The Indian contingent is being represented by troops from The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and Indonesian contingent of 40 personnel is being represented by Indonesian Special Forces Kopassus.

 

According to a statement by the Ministry of Defence, the joint exercise aims to familiarise both sides with each other's operating procedures, enhance mutual understanding, cooperation and interoperability between the Special Forces of both armies.

More From This Section

Karachi airport, Pakistan Blast

Pakistan responds to China after a public scolding: What is going on?

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

Doval, Sullivan speak over phone; discuss defence, regional issues

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Disengagement process almost complete: Rajnath Singh on India-China truce

Narendra Modi, Modi

India's strength lies in its armed forces, no compromise on borders: PM

India china, India, China

Beijing reports orderly progress in India-China troop disengagement

"The Exercise will involve planning and execution of special operations, orientation to advance special forces skills, sharing of information on weapon, equipment, innovations, tactics, techniques & procedures," the statement added.

Moreover, the exercises will also involve practicing Jungle Forces Operations in a jungle terrain, strikes on terrorist camps and an validation exercise integrating basic and advance special skills.

"This is apart from gaining an insight into the lifestyle and culture of both countries to foster military cooperation," the statement read further.

Moreover, on October 24 , External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono in Kazan, Russia, on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit, in an effort to bolster and discuss strategic partnerships.

"Delighted to meet FM Sugiono @Menlu_RI of Indonesia today in Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Congratulated him on his new assignment. Discussed further strengthening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar said on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumIn May and June 2020, thousands of China's border guards and soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) emerged from the winter freeze in Tibet and Xinjiang and crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) into Eastern Ladakh, capturing Indian territ

Disengagement at the border

Photo: X/ @narendramodi

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with armed forces near Indo-Pak border in Kutch

Security forces seize rockets, mortars after search operation in Manipur

Security forces seize rockets, mortars after search operation in Manipur

border, barbed wire, cross-border

Troop disengagement complete; Diwali sweets exchanged, says Army

Phantom

Indian Army pays tribute to combat dog Phantom killed in J-K encounter

Topics : Indian Army India-Indonesia Exercise Defence ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon