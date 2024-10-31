Business Standard
Disengagement process almost complete: Rajnath Singh on India-China truce

Border standoff between India and China began in eastern Ladakh along the LAC in 2020, sparked by Chinese military actions

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that the disengagement process in LAC (Line of Actual Control) in eastern Ladakh is nearly complete.

Defence Minister Rajnathn Singh, while speaking during the inauguration ceremony of Bob Khathing Museum in Assam's Tezpur, said, "At some areas along the LAC, discussions have been ongoing between India and China at both diplomatic and military levels to resolve conflicts. Following recent talks, there has been a broad consensus to restore the ground situation. This consensus has developed on the basis of equal and mutual security. The agreement includes rights related to patrolling and grazing in traditional areas. Based on this consensus, the disengagement process is nearly complete. We will strive to move beyond just disengagement, but for that, we will need to wait a little longer."

 

This came after both India and China confirmed that an agreement had been reached between two nations regarding patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the India-China border areas.

The border standoff between India and China began in eastern Ladakh along the LAC in 2020, sparked by Chinese military actions. This incident led to prolonged tensions between the two nations, significantly straining their relations.

Following this, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit. The meeting marked the first formal, structured interaction between the two leaders in five years.

Xi Jinping and PM Modi stated that ties between the two nations are important for the people of India and China and for regional and global peace and stability.

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong earlier said that he hope the bilateral ties would move forward smoothly and ties between both countries would not be restricted or interrupted by specific disagreements.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also highlighted the contribution of first Home Minister Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary, saying, "There are so many names that didn't get a proper place in our history but that doesn't mean their sacrifices were small. It is our duty to remember their sacrifices and give them respect...I pay respect to India's first Union Home Minister and the brain behind the unity of the country, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the inauguration ceremony of the Bob Khathing Museum, unveiling the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Singh further noted that the kind of unity we get to see in India is amazing, urging everyone to maintain this speciality.

"Whenever India's name is taken in the world, they also say 'Unity in Diversity'...there are many languages, cultures and religions present in this country. The kind of unity we get to see in India is amazing. Our efforts should be to maintain this speciality. Our government, under the leadership of PM Modi, has given special focus on economic and infrastructural development of the northeast," the Defence minister added.

