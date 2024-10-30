Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Troop disengagement complete; Diwali sweets exchanged, says Army

Troop disengagement complete; Diwali sweets exchanged, says Army

On October 25, Army sources here said the process was likely to get completed by October 28-29

border, barbed wire, cross-border

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Troop disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh following a key agreement firmed up between India and China has been completed and patrolling will commence soon at these points, Indian Army sources said on Wednesday.

Exchange of sweets between the sides will take place on Diwali tomorrow, they said.

The sources added that verification post-disengagement is in progress and patrolling modalities are to be decided between ground commanders. Talks will continue at the local commander level, an Army source said.

On October 25, Army sources here said the process was likely to get completed by October 28-29.

 

The agreement framework was signed first at the diplomatic level and then military-level talks took place, they had said, adding the nitty-gritty of the agreement was worked on during the Corps Commander-level talks which was signed last week.

Adhering to agreements between the two sides, Indian troops then began to pull back equipment to rear locations in these areas.

More From This Section

Phantom

Indian Army pays tribute to combat dog Phantom killed in J-K encounter

Karachi airport, Pakistan Blast

'Unacceptable for China': Beijing publicly slams Pakistan. Here's why

BRICS Summit, BRICS, Modi, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, putin

Brics+ share in merchandise exports can overtake G7 by 2026: EY India

Chinese missile

'China pushing Indo-Pacific into new missile age': Why Australia is worried

India-Canada

Canada's Oppn leader Poilievre cancels Diwali event, sparks racism charge

The process follows the agreement firmed up between the two countries on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, a major breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff.

The ties between the two Asian giants had nosedived following a fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

Sources earlier said the areas and patrolling status were expected to be moved back to pre-April 2020 level.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pakistan flag

Pakistan govt committed to security of Chinese citizens: Ishaq Dar

defence army

Army launches search op along LoC following Pak drone movement in Poonch

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

Army officer 'torture': Polygraph tests of 5 police personnel completed

The company has been chosen to supply power packs for six next-generation missile vessels that will be built by Cochin Shipyard

GE Aerospace to supply engines for Indian Navy's six missile vessels

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Security forces launch search operations in Poonch, Rajouri for terrorists

Topics : Army Indian Army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon