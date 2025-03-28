Friday, March 28, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian Army successfully tests kamikaze drone with anti-tank munition

Indian Army successfully tests kamikaze drone with anti-tank munition

Fleur-De-Lis Brigade marks a milestone in drone warfare by developing, testing, and validating India's first FPV drone with impact-based, kamikaze-role anti-tank munition

This FPV drone is developed in collaboration with DRDO's Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

In a first-of-its-kind project, the Indian Army's Fleur-De-Lis Brigade successfully tested a First Person View (FPV) drone equipped with an impact-based, kamikaze-role anti-tank munition.

The test was carried out in the general area of Pathankot in Punjab.

The Fleur-De-Lis Brigade has achieved a milestone in tactical drone warfare by successfully developing, testing, and validating an FPV drone equipped with an impact-based, kamikaze-role anti-tank munition--the first-of-its-kind project in the Indian Army.

This FPV drone is developed in collaboration with DRDO's Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh.

This initiative, launched in August 2024, has undergone extensive research, development, and trials to enhance the capabilities of low-cost, high-impact aerial strike systems.

The FPV drone was entirely assembled in-house at the Rising Star Drone Battle School, which has fabricated over 100 drones within the formation as of March 2025. This self-reliant approach ensured complete control over build quality, component integration, and real-time modifications as per TBRL directives. It also optimized structural integrity, weight distribution, and flight dynamics, making the drone highly manoeuvrable and efficient for operational deployment.

To enhance operator safety, a dual-safety mechanism has been incorporated into the payload system. This prevents accidental detonation during transport, handling, and flight, significantly increasing reliability and minimizing risks for pilots and personnel handling the drone.

The trigger mechanism has been meticulously designed to align with the dual safety features, ensuring that the payload can only be armed and deployed under strictly controlled conditions. It is activated exclusively by the pilot via the radio controller, eliminating premature detonation and ensuring precise execution during missions. Additionally, a live feedback relay system provides the pilot with real-time payload status updates through the FPV goggles, enabling informed decision-making while flying the drone.

The system underwent rigorous trials, beginning with explosive testing, followed by aerial vehicle assessments and trigger system evaluations. Each phase was validated by TBRL scientists, confirming the drone effectiveness, accuracy, and reliability in payload delivery. The successful results mark this first-of-its-kind FPV drone project as a game-changing force multiplier in modern tactical engagements.

Indian Army Drone anti-tank missiles Make In India Defence Projects Make in India defence

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

