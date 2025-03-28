Friday, March 28, 2025 | 08:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UAE grants Ramadan clemency, pardons more than 500 Indian nationals

UAE grants Ramadan clemency, pardons more than 500 Indian nationals

This annual tradition of pardoning prisoners during Ramadan reflects the UAE's commitment to justice, compassion, and maintaining strong diplomatic relations with India

UAE flag

The clemency granted by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid applies to individuals of various nationalities. Photo: Shutterstock

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

In a significant gesture of mercy during the holy month of Ramadan, the UAE has announced a large-scale pardon for prisoners, with over 500 Indian nationals among those released. The decision, which was implemented in late February, saw President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan order the release of 1,295 inmates, while Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum granted clemency to 1,518 prisoners.

This annual tradition of pardoning prisoners during Ramadan reflects the UAE's commitment to justice, compassion, and maintaining strong diplomatic relations with India. It is a significant symbol of mercy and reconciliation in line with the spirit of the Holy Month. 

 

The clemency granted by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid applies to individuals of various nationalities who were held in Dubai's correctional and punitive facilities. The pardon is aimed at allowing them to reunite with their families and reintegrate into society.

Attorney General of Dubai, Chancellor Essam Issa Al-Humaidan, stated that the decision reflects Sheikh Mohammed's dedication to offering a fresh start to those who have served their sentences. He confirmed that Dubai Public Prosecution, in coordination with Dubai Police, has already begun implementing the legal procedures for their release.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's initiative extends beyond granting clemency, as he has also pledged to settle the financial obligations of the released prisoners. This move is intended to alleviate the burdens on both the inmates and their families, fostering stability within households and ensuring they can begin anew without financial constraints.

The annual Ramadan pardons are part of the UAE's tradition of showing mercy and providing second chances. The initiative aligns with the values of the Holy Month, promoting forgiveness, compassion, and rehabilitation. The mass release also serves a practical role in reducing prison populations while reinforcing social stability.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : UAE India-UAE Ramadan

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

