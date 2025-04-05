Indian Navy ensures no nation suppresses another in Indian Ocean: Rajnath

Saturday, April 05, 2025 | 11:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Press Trust of India Karwar (Karnataka)
The Indian Navy ensures that "no nation suppresses another" in the Indian Ocean Region on the basis of overwhelming economy and military power, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

The remarks, made while addressing an event at the strategic Karwar naval base in Karnataka, comes in the backdrop of China's increased military muscle-flexing in the region.

Singh flagged off Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR -- carrying crew members from India and nine other countries -- that set sail on a nearly month-long deployment in the south-west Indian Ocean Region (IOR).  ALSO READ: Rajnath Singh inaugurates various infra projects at Karwar naval base

 

Singh termed the launch of IOS SAGAR a reflection of India's commitment to peace, prosperity and collective security in the maritime domain.

He commended the Indian Navy for emerging as the first responder during incidents such as hijacking of ships and acts of piracy in the region.

The Indian Navy ensures the security of not just Indian ships but also foreign ones, Singh asserted and underlined free navigation, rules-based order, anti-piracy and securing peace and stability in the IOR "as one of our biggest objectives".

He highlighted India's growing presence in IOR was not only bolstering its national interests but also enhancing the security of friendly nations.

"It is not just related to our security and national interests, it also points towards the equality of rights and duties among our friendly countries in the region," Singh said.

"Our navy ensures that, in the Indian Ocean Region, no nation suppresses another on the basis of overwhelming economy and military power. India ensures that nations' interests can be protected, without compromising their sovereignty," he added.

The IOR is important not just from a security perspective but also impacts trade, economy, tourism, culture, as well as the overall national interest, the defence minister emphasised.

Equipped with state-of-the-art ships, weapons and equipment and well-trained and motivated sailors, "we resolve to move ahead with other friendly nations towards developing IOR as a symbol of brotherhood and shared interest", he said.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and India Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi were present on the occasion.

"Along with other stakeholders, the Indian Navy is ensuring peace and prosperity in the region," Singh said and asserted that India's effort was to make the IOR "more peaceful and prosperous".

He praised the crew of IOS SAGAR and said they were not just sea riders but "heroes" who together would take the ship to "greater glory" and demonstrate how, by coming together, "we can make a difference to the security in the region".

"Riding on winds of friendship, sails of mutual trust and using compass of cooperation, IOS SAGAR will ensure maritime excellence and greater shared security," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rajnath Singh Indian Navy Indian Naval power Indian Ocean

Apr 05 2025

