Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian nurse's death sentence not ratified by President: Yemeni embassy

Indian nurse's death sentence not ratified by President: Yemeni embassy

The 37-year-old nurse is presently lodged in a jail in Sana'a, the Yemeni capital city that is under the control of Iran-backed Houthis

Nimisha Priya

Priya, hailing from Kollengode in Kerala's Palakkad district, has been found guilty of murdering a Yemeni citizen in July, 2017.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The capital punishment handed to Indian nurse Nimisha Priya by a Yemeni court has not been ratified by President Rashad al-Alimi, the West Asian nation's embassy said on Monday.

The embassy issued the clarification to a media outlet following its report on the case. 

The Yemeni government emphasises that the entire case has been handled by the Houthi militias, and therefore, Rashad Al-Alimi, Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, Yemen has not ratified this judgment, the mission said.

Priya, hailing from Kollengode in Kerala's Palakkad district, has been found guilty of murdering a Yemeni citizen in July, 2017.

 

The 37-year-old nurse is presently lodged in a jail in Sana'a, the Yemeni capital city that is under the control of Iran-backed Houthis.

Also Read

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

Israel struggles to deter escalating attacks from Yemen's Houthi rebels

V D Satheesan

Centre, state govt need to take initiative: Kerala LoP on Nimisha Priya

Nimisha

Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya on death sentence in Yemen: All we know

MEA, Ministry of External Affairs

Govt providing help after Kerala nurse sentenced to death in Yemen: MEA

Israel Flag, Israel

Israeli airstrikes hit Yemen airport as jet was landing: UN official

According to reports, Priya was handed capital punishment by a trial court in 2020 while Yemen's Supreme Judicial Council upheld the verdict in November 2023.

Last week, India said it is closely following the developments in the case.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government is extending "all possible" help in the matter.

"We are closely following the developments around the sentencing of Nimisha Priya. The government is extending all possible help in the matter," he said on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah vows to eliminate Naxals by March 2026 after Chhattisgarh attack

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Jake Sullivan

Taking steps to clear hurdles for US-India civil nuclear ties: NSA Sullivan

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships

India, Bangladesh exchange 90 fishermen at maritime boundary amid tension

Afghanistan-Pakistan, Afghanistan Pakistan flag

India condemns Pak's airstrikes on Afghanistan, blames internal failures

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh's crime tribunal issues 2nd arrest warrant against Hasina

Topics : Yemen nurse death penalty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEVinay Hiremath LoomMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon