Amit Shah vows to eliminate Naxals by March 2026 after Chhattisgarh attack

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday vowed to eliminate Naxals from the country by March 2026 and asserted that the sacrifice of those killed by the extremists in Chhattisgarh will not go in vain.

Shah's comments came after eight jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and a civilian driver were killed after Naxals blew up their vehicle. (Photo: PTI)

Shah's comments came after eight jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and a civilian driver were killed after Naxals blew up their vehicle with a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of DRG soldiers in an IED blast in Bijapur (Chhattisgarh). I express my deepest condolences to the families of the brave soldiers.

 

"It is impossible to express this grief in words, but I assure you that the sacrifice of our soldiers will not go in vain. We will end Naxalism in India by March 2026," he said in a post on 'X' in Hindi.

This was the biggest strike by Maoists on security forces in the state in the last two years and the first assault in 2025.  Earlier, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said, "Information about a cowardly attack by Naxalites has come from Bijapur. I express condolences for the jawans. This is a cowardly action as jawans are working towards eliminating naxals. They have done this due to desperation and disappointment. This sacrifice of the jawans won't go in vain."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

