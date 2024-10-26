Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indians' deportation from US result of migration and mobility ties: Report

Indians' deportation from US result of migration and mobility ties: Report

The report said that this week's flight demonstrates the Department's continued commitment to pursuing "sustained cooperation" with the Indian government

India US Flag

Such deportations "have been happening" for several years. | Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 7:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A day after the US homeland authorities announced the deportation of Indian nationals who were staying in that country illegally, sources on Saturday said it was a result of the cooperation on migration and mobility between the two nations.

As part of this cooperation, both sides are engaged in a process to "deter illegal migration", they said.

"On October 22, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), through the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), conducted a large-frame charter removal flight to the Republic of India of Indian nationals who did not establish legal basis to remain in the United States," the DHS said in a statement on Friday.

 

This week's flight demonstrates the Department's continued commitment to pursuing "sustained cooperation" with the Indian government and other international partners to reduce and deter irregular migration and jointly work to counter human smuggling, it added.

Sources said the move was a result of the India-US cooperation on migration and mobility.

This is being done to "create more avenues" for legal migration from India to the US.

More From This Section

Israel strike

Israel attacks Iran: Israel used 100 jets to carry out 'precise strikes'

border, barbed wire, cross-border

Kuki bodies oppose proposed fencing of India-Myanmar border, FMR scrapping

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM hails military, democracy for India-China LAC patrolling agreement

infiltration, cross-border infiltration

Anti-infiltration grid 'very strong' along LoC, says BSF IG Yadav

FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, June 14, 2024. REUTERS

Govt to give boost to panchayat infrastructure, border areas in focus

The latest deportation of Indian nationals by a chartered flight is the result of this cooperation, the sources added.

Such deportations "have been happening" for several years, they said.

In the fiscal year 2024, the DHS removed or returned over 1,60,000 individuals and operated more than 495 international repatriation flights to more than 145 countries, including India, the DHS statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

US flag, US, united states

Immigrants fuel America's economy: Will elections value or endanger them

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

US has broken immigration system that needs to be repaired: Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris

US elections: Kamala Harris vows to fix America's broken immigration system

H1B visa

Indian migrants top list of educated global pool in US at 14%: Think tank

US Visa

EB-2 visa hits 2024 limit: Wait until October 1 to apply for US immigration

Topics : US immigration law US Deportation Law US India relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon