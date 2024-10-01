Business Standard
Iran preparing to imminently launch missile attack on Israel, warns US

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter, said the US is actively supporting Israeli defensive preparations

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack on Israel, according to a senior US administration official, who warned on Tuesday of severe consequences should it take place.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter, said the US is actively supporting Israeli defensive preparations.

This comes after the Israeli military on Tuesday warned people to evacuate nearly two dozen Lebanese border communities hours after announcing what it said were limited ground operations against Hezbollah.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : United States israel Iran

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 8:20 PM IST

